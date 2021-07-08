Celebrating Founding of the Church of Scientology in Washington DC July 4, 1955
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Established July 4, by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the Founding Church of Scientology in Washington, D.C., holds a unique place in the history of the Scientology religion. It was inaugurated blocks from the White House and served as the first fully formed center of Scientology training and religious counseling and the first international administrative headquarters for the burgeoning religion, according to the Church of Scientology International.massachusettsnewswire.com
Comments / 0