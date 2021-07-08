Celebrating Founding of the Church of Scientology in Washington DC July 4, 1955

Our community is deeply saddened by the death of Lois Doran Snead and Patricia Ann Foster Jenkins. Rappahannock has lost two rare jewels that can never be replaced. Lois Doran Snead, 98, who passed away on July 5 in Front Royal, was a long time resident of Washington. She was the adored matriarch of her family and set a wonderful example of patience, kindness, unconditional love and generosity. Lois freely shared her time, talent and bounty with her family, her many friends, her church, her community and many favored charities. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington and a founding member of the Dried Flower Tour. Lois also attended Washington Baptist Church, founded by her husband’s ancestors. She helped found and fund the Book Barn, where she spent countless hours sorting, stacking, cataloguing and shelving used books. One amazing lady.