Detectives: Wayne County man pinned down, kissed teen

Wayne County authorities arrested a township man Friday after detectives said he pinned down and kissed a 13-year-old girl. Joseph A. Christensen, 42, of Browndale, Clinton Twp., is charged with false imprisonment of a minor, corruption of minors and related counts stemming from the incident, which occurred in February, according to a criminal complaint. The victim told authorities she had been at Christensen's home sitting on the couch and playing video games when he pinned her down and tried to kiss her, according to the complaint.