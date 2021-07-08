Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Instacart hires Facebook executive as new CEO ahead of expected IPO

By Natasha Mascarenhas
TechCrunch
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstacart declined on behalf of Simo for request to provide further comment. Women of color chief executives at the forefront of billion-dollar businesses are still an unfortunately rare occurrence. Simo is the co-founder of Women in Product, a nonprofit organization that works to empower women in product management, as well as advance and advocate for women’s careers in tech. The transition marks that Facebook has lost one of its few female leaders, and Instacart has a new energy as it plans to increase its head count by 50% in 2021.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheryl Sandberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Ceo#Women In Product#Fidji
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Lyft
News Break
Economy
News Break
Uber
News Break
Facebook
Related
Businessbizjournals

GM electric vehicle company BrightDrop adds Lyft, Uber vets to executive team

Lyft and Google veteran Shaluinn Fullove has joined the executive team at BrightDrop, the electric vehicle company General Motors launched in January to provide first-to-last-mile products, software and services to delivery and logistics companies. Fullove, who will serve as chief people officer at BrightDrop, was formerly head of people for...
BusinessStreet.Com

Uber to Buy Logistics Company Transplace for $2.25 Billion

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Report announced Thursday that it has agreed to purchase Transplace, a transportation management company, for $2.25 billion. Uber’s Uber Freight division is the purchaser. The payment includes $750 million in Uber stock and the remainder in cash. Uber Freight will acquire Transplace from...
BusinessCNBC

GM hires Nio and Lyft executives; Stellantis poaches Amazon VP

GM and Stellantis have poached executives from Amazon and Lyft as well as Chinese electric vehicle start-up Nio. The new hires mark the latest round of talent swaps between the auto and technology industries as the sectors converge with the emergence of connected, autonomous and electric vehicles. Automakers General Motors...
BusinessTechCrunch

Facebook will lure creators with $1 billion in payments

The company will pay creators through a series of new bonus initiatives across Facebook and Instagram, which are “seasonal, evolving and expanding over time.” The bonus programs will have a dedicated hub within the Instagram app later this summer and in the Facebook app later this year. The company will...
BusinessNME

Netflix joins gaming market by hiring ex-EA and Facebook executive

Netflix has confirmed to IGN that it has hired former Electronic Arts (EA) and Facebook executive Mike Verdu to spearhead its new game development department. Previously rumoured in a Bloomberg report, the news was confirmed overnight, ending months of speculation surrounding whether Netflix would expand into video games. Verdu has...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Crowdcube Hires New Chief Technology Officer as Launch of Community IPO Nears

A top European investment crowdfunding platform, has hired a new Chief Technology Officer as the launch of its new Community IPO nears. According to a post on BusinessCloud, former CIO of Moneysupermarket David Halsey will help develop the tech stack at Crowdcube as the online investment platform expands its offerings and services.
BusinessSupermarket News

With CEO change, Instacart readies for ‘next growth chapter’

Grocery delivery giant Instacart turned to a recent board appointment in naming a successor to founder and CEO Apoorva Mehta. Facebook executive Fidji Simo is slated to become Instacart’s new CEO on Aug. 2, taking the reins from Mehta, who will shift to the role of executive chairman. Simo had joined Instacart’s board of directors in January.
San Francisco, CAwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Instacart Appoints Fidji Simo CEO as Founder Steps Aside

Apoorva Mehta, who founded Instacart a decade ago and guided the company through an online grocery revolution it helped to enable, said July 8 he would step aside as the company’s CEO while Fidji Simo, a high-ranking and influential executive at Facebook, prepares to succeed him. Simo, who currently serves...
BusinessInc.com

4 Lessons From VC Who Foresaw This $11B Startup's Success in 2011

What enables a venture capitalist to predict success? That's the question I asked myself after talking with one who a decade ago envisioned that an entrepreneur who bought one of his portfolio companies would make the combination into a much more valuable company. Shlomo Dovrat is the cofounder and general...
BusinessZDNet

'Digital HQ' emerges from Salesforce's $27.7 billion Slack acquisition

Salesforce has completed its $27.7 billion acquisition of Slack Technologies, referring to the combination of the two companies as creating the "digital HQ for success from anywhere". The deal was officially announced on December 1, ending speculation the CRM giant was looking to expand its footprint more into collaboration and...
Seattle, WAgeekwire.com

Qualtrics acquires Seattle marketing software startup Usermind

Experience management software giant Qualtrics has acquired Usermind, a Seattle marketing startup that helps companies acquire, retain, and service customers. Founded in 2013, Usermind is a leader in the “Journey Orchestration” market, which includes companies that help clients analyze customer relationships and facilitate relevant personalized communication. Qualtrics is somewhat similar....

Comments / 0

Community Policy