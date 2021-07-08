Instacart hires Facebook executive as new CEO ahead of expected IPO

Instacart declined on behalf of Simo for request to provide further comment. Women of color chief executives at the forefront of billion-dollar businesses are still an unfortunately rare occurrence. Simo is the co-founder of Women in Product, a nonprofit organization that works to empower women in product management, as well as advance and advocate for women’s careers in tech. The transition marks that Facebook has lost one of its few female leaders, and Instacart has a new energy as it plans to increase its head count by 50% in 2021.