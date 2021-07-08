Cancel
Restart After Hacks Delayed Again By Software Firm

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 14 days ago
A US software firm hit by a ransomware attack that crippled companies worldwide put off restarting its servers until Sunday to harden defenses against further breaches. Kaseya chief executive Fred Voccola apologized to its customers in a video update posted online late Wednesday, calling the decision not to turn systems back on as promised the toughest in his career.

