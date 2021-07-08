Cancel
Lynchburg, TN

Lynchburg Music Fest Begins, Tickets Still Available

The 3rd-annual Lynchburg Music Fest returns to Music Hollow July 8-10 for three days of music, camping, and also a rodeo, announces the final artist lineup for this year’s event: Cody Johnson, Hardy, Jameson Rodgers, Parmalee, Walker Hayes, Ernest, Tyler Brayden, Joe & Martina, Resurrection a Journey Tribute Band, Lucas Hoge, Cody Purvis, Lee Gibson, Matt Dillon, Vending Machine Bandits, Sarah Pearson, Logan Wheat, Luke Ledbetter, Kristie Kraus, Brooke Lynn, Bryce Reeg, Zach Davis, Wingate, Manny Alexander, Salemtown, Andy & Lee Huffer, Aaron Tanner, Asher Cataldo, Carrie Welling, and Southern Moss. Alongside performances from these artists, the 2020 festival will feature songwriters Tony Lane, James T Slater. Also, this year adding in the afterparty stage featuring DJ Cliffy D and Matt Dillon.

