Lynchburg Music Fest Begins, Tickets Still Available

Summer fun calls for pie. But in the summer heat, the last thing you want to do is turn on the oven, heat the whole house, and then… wait… wait for that scrumptious pie to cool down before you dive in! No worries, we’ve got you covered. Papa C Pies is happy to have these pies ready to eat as soon as you get home… if they make it that far. These are six of our favorites for summer, whether you’re hosting a gathering with friends or it’s just an ordinary Wednesday night and you want pie!