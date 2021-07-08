Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to watch PlayStation State of Play: Big Deathloop update coming tonight

By Chris Smith
TrustedReviews
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony is holding its next PlayStation State of Play live stream on Thursday night, July 8, where we’re expecting to hear more about the next wave of PS5 games. The 30-minute livestream promises an extended look at Deathloop, Arkane/Bethesda’s forthcoming violent adventure game. A full nine minutes in fact. The game comes out on September 19, so it’s probably the last big update before it goes on sale.

www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Playstation#Playstation Blog#Playstation Vr#Sony State Of Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
Related
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Deathloop PlayStation Exclusivity Will Only Last a Year

Deathloop is the stylish shooter from Arkane Studios, set to release later this year on PlayStation 5 and PC. The gorgeous game was shown off heavily in the most recent PlayStation State of Play on July 8, and as gamers have been seeing more of the title (which continues to look amazing by the way) there is a question a lot of fans have: when is it coming to Xbox?
Video GamesIGN

All the Games Announced at PlayStation State of Play - IGN Daily Fix

In today's episode, we recap yesterday's Sony PlayStation State of Play if you were too busy to watch it yesterday. We get it, you have a life; don't need to rub it in our faces. Sorry, no Horizon Forbidden West, God of War, or PSVR 2, though. In The Last of Us 2 news, a very speedy player was able to kill the non-killable Tommy in one section of the game. Doesn't really change much, but it would be cool if it created a branch reality and you have to deal with the consequences of killing Tommy. Or maybe it's a Loki tie-in and killing Tommy results in the TVA popping in and pruning you. And it's Donkey Kong's birthday! The big ape is the big 4-0. How will you celebrate? Let us know in the comments!
Video Gamesvg247.com

PlayStation State of Play Verdict, and Switch OLED disappointment – VG247’s Definitely Not a Podcast Video Chat #3

Hello friends! We are back once again to have a little chat about the week that was in video games, which this week was dominated by two things. Can you guess what they were? We still don’t have this setup as a “proper” podcast, but imagine this as a beta podcast or what we’re doing because we’re too lazy to set up a proper feed. Look out for a full podcast launch in the near future, which will have an actual name, come with an audio-only option, and be on the usual podcast services you no doubt use.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Pure PlayStation Plays: Week 268

Another weekend is here and it’s a good weekend if you’re a VR gamer. We’ve been waiting for Sniper Elite VR for over a year and I’m happy to say it doesn’t disappoint. But what this obsessed VR gaming nerd wasn’t expecting was to be playing a really fun VR baseball game. Sadly, it’s not on the PSVR currently, but It’s called Totally Baseball and despite more than a few of the bugs that we’ve learned to expect from a brand new indie release, it’s still really fun. What better way to spend the weekend than enjoying a few beers down at the yard, right?
Video Gamessnntv.com

How To Get A Free PlayStation 5

Originally Posted On: How To Get A Free PlayStation 5 | PSNZone Blog. Unless you have been living under a rock, you know about PlayStation 5 or have at least heard someone mention it. This gaming console is a must-have for many people, but not all of us can get it. Please don’t despair, as we have a solution.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Deathloop gets nine new minutes of gameplay in State of Play trailer

During the recent State of Play, PlayStation showed off nine minutes of Deathloop gameplay in a walkthrough taking down one of the “visionaries” antagonists. If you want to avoid spoilers and go into Deathloop completely fresh when it launches on September 14th, then it might be best to skip over watching this gameplay, as while impressive, it does spoil one path to kill one of the game’s eight visionaries. If you want to know how it looks, however, we’ll do our best to recap here without spoilers.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Is Lost Judgment Coming to PlayStation Now?

Spearheaded by the efforts of developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and publisher Sega, Lost Judgment is a single-player, action-adventure brawler game that follows the events of the 2018 Yakuza series detective thriller spinoff, Judgment. Here's the breakdown of whether or not Lost Judgment will be coming to PlayStation Now. Is...
Video GamesComicBook

New Demon Slayer Game Trailer Revealed at PlayStation State of Play

Demon Slayer has had an insane 2021 so far, not just thanks to the release of its first feature-length film in the Mugen Train hitting North American theaters and home video, but also with the upcoming arrival of the anime's second season, and Playstation's State of Play has added fuel to the fire with another game trailer for The Hinokami Chronicles. From the latest video, we can see that the game will re-tell the earlier parts of the anime franchise wherein Tanjiro and his new friends crossed their swords against the monstrous drum demon known as Kyogai.
Video GamesIGN

July PlayStation State of Play Reactions - Beyond Episode 708

IGN's weekly PlayStation show, Podcast Beyond!, is here to break down all the biggest reveals from PlayStation's latest State of Play. Host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Brian Altano, Max Scoville, and Matt Kim to discuss the biggest trailers, reveals, announcements, and more for upcoming PS5 and PS4 games. While there won't be any new God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, or PSVR 2 news at the show, we'll still break down all we've learned about what's on the horizon for PlayStation players.
Video GamesComicBook

New Lost Judgment Gameplay Revealed During PlayStation's State of Play

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Lost Judgment already made headlines earlier in the week with the release of the game’s intro cinematic and some music, but that’s not all we saw of the game. Lost Judgment made an appearance during PlayStation’s latest State of Play event through a gameplay showcase that showed off more of detective Takayuki Yagami and his exploits. Nothing’s changed as far as the release date goes, so the game’s still scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on September 21st.
Video GamesIGN

Sony State of Play: Everything Announced At the July 2021 PlayStation News Event

The latest Sony State of Play took place today, featuring a smattering of updates on already-announced games plus new reveals. As expected, Deathloop anchored the show, but there were several other announcements as well, chief among them the Death Stranding: Director's Cut release date reveal. We also learned about Moss: Book 2, a follow-up to the popular PlayStation VR title featuring a tiny mouse on an adventure.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Everything shown in PlayStation's State of Play broadcast

PlayStation's July State of Play broadcast included new details on Death Stranding's PS5 Director's Cut, a reveal for Moss: Book 2, a delay for Sifu and a lot of Deathloop. The 30-minute show kicked off with Moss: Book 2, a second chapter of cute virtual reality mouse adventuring coming to PlayStation VR.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

TheXboxHub Official Podcast Episode 89: PlayStation State of Play July 2021 Special

The PlayStation State of Play events have become a fairly regular thing in recent times and the latest one is the main focus of this week’s episode. There’s also opinion on recently released games such as Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition, Infinitrap: Rehamstered, and Walden, a game. So, if you want the lowdown from PlayStation State of Play July 2021 and more, don’t miss out on TheXboxHub Official Podcast Episode 89.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Is Gundam Evolution Coming to PlayStation?

Is Gundam Evolution coming to PlayStation? The game made an outsized splash online when a teaser trailer drew comparisons to Overwatch, and now players are curious if they'll be able to play the class-based shooter on their console of choice. Gundam Evolution is still quite a ways away from full...
Video Gamesseasonedgaming.com

PlayStation State of Play : Full Summary and Recap

The latest State of Play just wrapped up and in addition to Deathloop and Death Stranding Director’s Cut, PlayStation shared details on several new indie titles coming to the PS4, PS5, and PSVR. You can find all the details below!. Moss II was announced as in development for PSVR. Quill...
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Deathloop Gameplay Walkthrough from State of Play

During today's PlayStation State of Play, Bethesda and Arkane showed off over 9 minutes of Death Loop gameplay. This title is still on track for it September 14, 2021 release on the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. To go along with this new gameplay footage, Arkane released a detailed...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Arkane Confirms You Can Play Deathloop Without Snapping Any Necks

Deathloop is a stylistic shooter from Arkane Lyon and blends a wild tale peppered with western and cyberpunk flair. The studio has shown us a lot about the game ahead of its launch later this year, including the most recent gameplay walkthrough during this week's PlayStation State of Play. One thing that every trailer and gameplay session has had in common that there are no shortages of neck snaps. As such a prominent combat style, a question emerges: can you play as Colt to end the time loops without snapping anyone's neck? The answer? Yes!

Comments / 0

Community Policy