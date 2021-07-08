KENS 5 Weather: Scattered downpours Thursday and Friday, flooding possible

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Much of central and southern Minnesota will be under a heat advisory Friday afternoon, when the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like 100 degrees outside. The National Weather Service says the advisory will go into effect at noon and last until 8 p.m. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s and, when factoring in oppressive levels of humidity, the heat indices will be around 100 degrees. Friday Heat on the way! Triple digit feels like temperatures by this afternoon @WCCO pic.twitter.com/NBKXJgUVka — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) July 23, 2021 Weather officials advise that people drink plenty of...