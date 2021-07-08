Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

KENS 5 Weather: Scattered downpours Thursday and Friday, flooding possible

KENS 5
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounties added to the Flash Flood Watch are DeWitt, Karnes and Lavaca. We’ll have to keep an eye on Cuero, Karnes City and Kenedy as rain moves in from the Gulf.

www.kens5.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kens#Kens#The Flash Flood Watch#Lavaca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentwbtw.com

Isolated storm chances today but a beautiful weekend on tap

The heat continues today as rain chances remains low. Mostly sunny, hot and humid today with highs in the mid to upper 80s along the coast, low 90s inland. A few isolated storms could pop up this afternoon but most will stay dry. Mostly sunny, hot and humid this weekend as we continue our dry stretch. We’ll heat up even more to start next week with mostly dry conditions for Monday. Scattered storm chances return Tuesday and continue into mid week. More sunshine returns for Thursday as we heat back up into the 90s.
Environmentwfft.com

Scattered showers and storms Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Scattered showers and storms return to the region on Friday. Isolated showers and a few storms will be impacting the communities in Elkhart, Lagrange and Steuben counties in time for the morning commute. SIGN UP FOR DAILY WEATHER ALERTS. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather...
Environmentwfft.com

Scattered storms Friday

Scattered showers and storms return to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio as we wrap up the week. Grab the umbrella before you head out the door.
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Heat Advisory Issued For Friday Afternoon, Evening Severe Storms Possible

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Much of central and southern Minnesota will be under a heat advisory Friday afternoon, when the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like 100 degrees outside. The National Weather Service says the advisory will go into effect at noon and last until 8 p.m. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s and, when factoring in oppressive levels of humidity, the heat indices will be around 100 degrees. Friday Heat on the way! Triple digit feels like temperatures by this afternoon @WCCO pic.twitter.com/NBKXJgUVka — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) July 23, 2021 Weather officials advise that people drink plenty of...
Montgomery, ALWSFA

Scattered showers, downpours and t-storms continue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are wrapping up the workweek with another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Expect a randomized scattering of showers and a few storms for the rest of the afternoon and evening hours. Lightning and heavy downpours are possible with the most mature showers that develop....

Comments / 0

Community Policy