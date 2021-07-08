Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Marilyn Manson turns himself in after being accused of ‘spitting at videographer'

By James Brinsford
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J0elM_0arByDG000

Marilyn Manson has reportedly turned himself in to police after an arrest warrant was issued over an alleged spit attack on a videographer.

Controversial rocker Marilyn, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, is thought to have given himself up to Gilford Police Department after a warrant was issued against him on two misdemeanour counts of simple assault.

Police Chief Anthony Burpee said in a statement that the singer was processed and released on bail by Los Angeles law enforcement last Friday.

Before he handed himself in, US media had reported that Manson's arraignment could be scheduled by mid-August.

The rock star has been accused of spitting on a videographer during a concert in 2019, with TMZ previously reporting that they had obtained footage of the singer with his face close to the camera before spitting in the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1joOEg_0arByDG000
Marilyn Manson has reportedly handed himself into police after an arrest warrant was issued ( Image: Getty Images)

Manson was charged because spitting is considered "unprivileged physical contact" though TMZ has reported that the victim received "no injuries" from the incident and that some of Manson's "spit" had landed on his arm.

Gilford Department detailed Manson's warrant information in a Facebook post in May 2021.

The post read: "The Gilford Police Department has an active arrest warrant for Brian Hugh Warner (aka: Marilyn Manson) for two counts of Class A misdemeanour.

"The alleged assaults involved a videographer. ... Mr. Warner, his agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges."

"Mr. Warner had been performing a concert at the Bank of NH Pavilion on August 18, 2019, when the alleged simple assaults occurred."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x61Pm_0arByDG000
Marilyn Manson has been accused of "spitting" at a videographer during a concert ( Image: Getty Images)

The post continued: "The issuance of an arrest warrant is not a presumption of guilt. The videographer had been subcontracted by a NH-based company to video the concert, and had been located in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred."

Howard King, Manson's attorney, has described the case as "ludicrous," and said Manson had cooperated with police in their investigation, contrary to a statement by the police.

King said in a statement: “This misdemeanour claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm.

"After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply.

"This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout.”

If Manson is found guilty, the Class A misdemeanour could include a possible jail sentence of less than one year and a fine of $2,000.

Do you have a story to sell? Get in touch with us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us direct 0207 29 33033.

Comments / 1

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

373K+
Followers
77K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Manson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spitting#Gilford Police Department#Gilford Department#The Bank Of Nh Pavilion#Nh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Marilyn Manson Turns Self in Over Assault Charges, Released Without Bail

Marilyn Manson reportedly turned himself in over recent assault charges, subsequently being released without bail. The Blast reports that Manson surrendered to the L.A.P.D. at Hollywood precinct, which was agreed to by new Hampshire police, where the assault charges were filed. The shock rocker was ultimately released without bail, on a deal that he will appear at a court hearing in Laconia, New Hampshire in August.
Los Angeles, CAHuffingtonPost

Marilyn Manson Surrenders To Authorities Over 2019 Spitting Incident

Singer Marilyn Manson turned himself into Los Angeles police after he allegedly spit on a female videographer at a 2019 show in New Hampshire. Manson had been expected to surrender after his attorneys came to an agreement with authorities in Guilford, New Hampshire, in June. A warrant had been issued in October 2019 following an alleged incident at Manson’s show at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion that month.
CelebritiesPosted by
Oxygen

Marilyn Manson Released On Bail After Surrendering Over New Hampshire Arrest Warrant

Shock rocker Marilyn Manson has been released on bail after turning himself in on Friday to face a charge stemming from a 2019 concert in New Hampshire. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, turned himself in at the the Los Angeles Police Department on Friday “in relation to an October 2019 arrest warrant for assaults that allegedly occurred on August 19, 2019 while he was performing a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH, Gilford Police Chief Tony Bean Burpee confirmed on Thursday via email.
Gilford, NHhawaiitelegraph.com

Marilyn Manson released on bail

Washington [US], July 9 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Marilyn Manson has turned himself in to authorities in Los Angeles on an active arrest warrant in connection to assault charges he is facing in New Hampshire. According to Fox News, the Gilford Police Department said the shock rocker, whose real name is...
Gilford, NHFox47News

Rocker Manson turns himself into LAPD on assault charges

Rocker Marilyn Manson turned himself in on Friday to the Los Angeles Police Department on charges related to an assault. According to USA Today, the charges stem from an incident that occurred in Gilford, New Hampshire. Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, was released on personal recognizance bail...
Gilford, NHNBC Philadelphia

Marilyn Manson Surrenders to Police for Assault Arrest Warrant

Singer Marilyn Manson was arrested by California police after surrendering for an outstanding New Hampshire warrant. Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee of the Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire confirmed that Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, turned himself in to police in Los Angeles on July 2 on a warrant for "acts alleged to have occurred on August 19, 2019, while performing a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH."
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Jovi Dufren’s EXCITING Real Job See Amazing Pics

90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren has taken on a few new roles over the past few years. For starters, he became a reality star alongside his then-fiancee, Yara. Soon, he took on the role of husband and now father to Mylah. Yet, fans have been questioning what exactly Jovi does to bring in an income. He lived a party boy lifestyle and met Yara via a travel dating app. So, what is his actual job? Jovi recently shared up close and personal photos and it is stunning.
CelebritiesPopculture

Ice-T's Wife Coco Austin Twins With Daughter in 4th of July Photos

Ice-T and Coco Austin are celebrating July 4 with their 5-year-old daughter Chanel in style! The Ice Loves Coco star and her daughter twinned in matching red, white and blue dresses for the holiday, posing for adorable pictures shared to Austin's Instagram Sunday. "We're always looking for an excuse to match," the model captioned the photoshoot on social media.
Zachary, LAtoofab.com

Louisiana Dad Shot Dead by 17-Year-Old Boy He Caught Climbing Into Teen Daughter's Bedroom: Police

He did not approve of his 14-year-old's boyfriend. A Louisiana father was shot dead after confronting his teenage daughter's boyfriend in her bedroom, per police. Dezmon Hamilton, 34, died of multiple gunshot wounds at his home in Zachary, Louisiana around 8 AM Monday morning, after catching 17-year-old Nicholas Mcquirter climbing in through the 14-year-old's window, police said.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
Public Safetymarketresearchtelecast.com

Two 18-year-old twin sisters were executed in an Instagram live broadcast

Two twin sisters just 18 years old they were executed from multiple headshots at point blank range and the gloomy episode was broadcast live on Instagram, causing a huge social stir. The chilling event occurred in the Pacajus microregion, in the state of Ceará, in the north of Brazil, for which there is already a detainee.
CelebritiesPosted by
610 Sports Radio

See Dolly Parton dressed as a Playboy Bunny for ‘#HotGirlSummer’

Pack it in everyone, Dolly Parton has won the internet. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and listen to Dolly Parton and more on our Country Love Exclusive Station. Dolly took to Instagram and posted a video where she was dressed up in the iconic Playboy Bunny outfit. “You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this,” Dolly says in the opening of the video. “Well, it’s for my husband’s birthday!”
Video GamesPosted by
The Charleston Press

Months old baby starts crying, mother’s boyfriend beats the baby to death for interrupting his video games, faces upgraded charges

The mother of the 4-month-old baby girl beaten to death is heartbroken, after her boyfriend beat to death the baby girl because she interrupted his video games when she started crying. The suspect was initially charged with attempted murder and assault, but could now face upgraded charges following the death of the baby girl.

Comments / 1

Community Policy