Peter Boyce II has left General Catalyst to start his own $40M fund

By Natasha Mascarenhas
TechCrunch
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoyce declined to comment for this story. It’s been a quiet transition for the investor; his LinkedIn and Twitter have not been updated to indicate his new job title, but his personal website indicates the new gig. For an investor to leave a prominent venture capital firm after an eight-year tenure to raise dozens of millions of his own — and somehow do so quietly and with minimal coverage — might be a result of the funding frenzy and consequential numbness to yet another filing.

techcrunch.com

