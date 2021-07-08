Cancel
Holland, NY

State Police searching for missing 64-year-old Holland woman with 'severe dementia'

By Paul Ross
New York State Police need your help searching for a missing 64-year-old woman from Holland with, 'severe dementia'.

Troopers say Marion Andres was last seen wearing a pink/purple Adidas hat, blue jeans, and a white sweatshirt.

Andres is described as 5'7" and 130 pounds and was walking two dogs when she was last seen.

If you have any information you're asked to contact New York State Police at (585) 344-6200.

