Atomic Kitten release wild Whole Again remix for Euro 2021 with Gareth Southgate lyrics

By Adam Bloodworth
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago
Atomic Kitten release wild Whole Again remix for Euro 2021

Chants of "Southgate you're the one/You still turn me on/Football's coming home again" have been heard far and wide over the past couple of weeks.

Fans of Atomic Kitten (or anyone over the age of 25 or so) will know that the chant is inspired by Atomic Kitten's 2001 anthem Whole Again.

Capitalising on the atmosphere of the Euros, Atomic Kitten have hastily re-recorded an updated version of Whole Again, featuring the lines being chanted at the football.

"It’s been a whirlwind couple of days," said the band in a joint statement.

The artwork for the re-released Atomic Kitten single

"We are super excited and grateful to be able to contribute to the awesome energy and patriotism that is filling the England streets with this version of ‘Whole Again’.”

The original single reached number 1 in the UK singles chart, and the new single is available to stream online now, featuring chants and crowd noises from the beautiful game.

The band's statement continued: “Totally inspired by the England football fans in support of Gareth Southgate and the super talented England football team, we will be singing loud and proud ‘Football’s Coming Home!'”

Natasha Hamilton, Liz McClarnon and Jenny Frost, seen outside Global Radio Studios in London this week (Image: PA)

The idea to re-record Whole Again is not entirely new. In 2018 during the World Cup, the girls had similar plans to update the track which never came to fruition.

Andy McCluskey, original writer of the track, commented back in 2018: “The Kittens are really chuffed and are actually considering remaking the single with the England lyrics.

“Any time something you’ve created becomes widely accepted is humbling and touching. I wonder who made that first connection by starting to sing it, and suddenly everyone was doing it.”

Gareth Southgate, England manager, who inspired the updated Atomic Kitten song

Atomic Kitten is currently made up of Natasha Hamilton, Liz McClarnon and Jenny Frost.

They have three number 1 singles and three studio albums, and formed in 2008. There are two former members, Heidi Range, who was with the group from 1998 to 1999, and Kerry Katona, from 1998 to 2001 and from 20112 to 2017.

The full lyrics to Southgate You're The One, Football's Coming Home Again are listed below.

[Verse 1]

If you see me walking down the street

Staring at the sky

And dragging my two feet

You just pass me by

It still makes me cry

But football's coming home again

[Verse 2]

And if you see me in the stands

I'm laughing and I'm joking

Doing what I can

I won't put you down

'Cause I want you around

Football's coming home again

[Chorus]

Looking back on when we first met

I cannot escape and I cannot forget

Southgate, you’re the one – you still turn me on

Football’s coming home again

[Verse 3]

Time is laying heavy on my heart

Seems I've got too much of it

Since we've been apart

My friends make me smile

If only for a while

Football’s coming home again

[Chorus]

Looking back on when we first met

I cannot escape and I cannot forget

Southgate, you’re the one – you still turn me on

Football’s coming home again

[Bridge]

For now I have to wait

But this is our time

It is our fate

'Cause I just can't go on

It's already been too long

Football's coming home again

Oh, oh, oh, oh

[Chorus]

Looking back on when we first met

I cannot escape and I cannot forget

Southgate, you’re the one – you still turn me on

Football’s coming home again

Oh, oh, oh

Looking back on when we first met

I cannot escape and I cannot forget

Southgate, you’re the one – you still turn me on

Football’s coming home again

[Outro]

Southgate, you’re the one – you still turn me on

Football’s coming home again

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
