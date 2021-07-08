The Witcher: Netflix Reveals New WitcherCon Teaser Featuring Henry Cavill

It's almost time for the biggest Witcher event of the year, as just over 4 hours from now fans can tune into the first-ever WitcherCon for a variety of cast interviews from the show, behind the scenes details on the biggest game in the franchise, and reveals for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Blood Origin, and of course season 2 of the main series. So, who do you actually tune in for all the fun? Well, we've got you covered. WitcherCon kicks off at 12 PM CST, and will actually air again starting at 8 PM CST with different content. Both streams will be available to watch and stream on CD Projekt Red's YouTube and Twitch.