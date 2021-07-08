Cancel
The Witcher: Netflix Reveals New WitcherCon Teaser Featuring Henry Cavill

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix and CD Projekt Red are seriously gearing up for the first WitcherCon virtual event tomorrow. Ahead of the event itself, a new teaser featuring Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, hyping up WitcherCon. While it is known that WitcherCon will not feature anything about a new The Witcher video game from CD Projekt Red, it is expected to be heavy on announcements from Netflix in terms of information about the upcoming The Witcher Season 2, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

