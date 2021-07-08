Cancel
Mum-of-2 who refused Covid vaccine over fears of side effects dies from Delta strain

By Nina Lloyd
Daily Mirror
A mum-of-two who declined her invitation to get vaccinated against Covid because she feared the potential side effects has tragically died of the Indian 'Delta' variant.

Tricia Jones, 45, from Kansas City, Missouri, was hesitant about getting inoculated after hearing news reports about people suffering rare conditions linked to the jabs such as blood clots or heart problems.

She decided to hold back after getting "freaked out" about potential risks and her mum was unable to convince her that it was safer to be vaccinated, according to FOX4.

But after her son contracted Covid at school she fell ill with the bug in spring and never recovered.

Her family is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the bug and save themselves from suffering the same way Ms Jones did.

Ms Jones' respiratory health never improved after contracting the Indian strain (Image: facebook/laughter35)
Ms Jones' mum Deborah Carmichael as urged others to get vaccinated after her daughter's tragic death (Image: facebook/kolr10kozl)

The victim's heartbroken mum, Deborah Carmichael, explained that she had accept her first dose as soon as it became available to her but her daughter was skeptical.

"She was afraid of the side effects, I think," Ms Carmichael told FOX 4.

"You hear a lot of horror stories. I, myself, when I had the shot, it was rough, so it scared her and freaked her out. So she didn't want to do it. I couldn't convince her."

"I never would have thought I would lose my daughter at 45."

The mum-of-two was hospitalised at Research Medical Center in Kansas City in early May and placed on a ventilator on May 13 after her health rapidly deteriorated.

Although her Covid symptoms eventually cleared, the associated respiratory problems only worsened and she passed away on June 9.

Ms Carmichael has appealed to others to learn from the tragic incident and get vaccinated as soon as they can.

"Please take this seriously. You don't want to see a family member you love go through this," she said.

"You have a way better chance of coming out okay than if you don't."

