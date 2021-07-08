Conor McGregor vows to make Dustin Poirier "pay" ahead of trilogy fight

Conor McGregor declared he will "steamroll" Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 while warning his rival he will "pay" for recent comments made in the build-up to their fight.

McGregor and Poirier have been going back and forth ahead of their third Octagon contest, with the American's wife, Jolie, brought into the feud.

Poirier has not backed down in the face of the Irish superstar's verbal barrage and taunted McGregor as he assessed his TKO victory in January.

Recent jibes have not gone unnoticed by the former two-division UFC champion, who pledged he would defeat Poirier then move onto a new challenge.

McGregor was bright in the first round but suffered a second-round TKO defeat by Poirier in January (Image: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

"He (Poirier) talks some amount lately which he will pay for; it’s not going to be nice. I’m going through my opponent on July 10th," McGregor told Rolling Stone .

He added: "Any man that fights me three times, God bless them. After I steamroll my opponent, I’ll decide what I want next."

McGregor also proclaimed he is in the most lethal form of his career as he made a trademark prediction to knockout his opponent.

"I’m going to knock him out," said the Dublin-born fighter in a stark warning to Poirier. "Without question. I’m the most dangerous I’ve ever been, I’m the most focused I’ve ever been.

"And I’m going to take him out. He won’t have any way to deal with what I’m bringing on Saturday, and that’s it."

McGregor explained that he would benefit from a short, six-month turnaround between his second and third fights with Poirier, which is his shortest break between bouts since 2016.

"I’m always better when I’m busy. I always say that," said McGregor. "So, it’s going to help. When I’m active, I’m fresh, I’m dangerous, and I’m hyper-focused."

The number-five-ranked lightweight added: "It’s thrilling. I’ll break records on the PPV. I know that’s the expectation.

"I’ve been in big fights before, and it’s always electric, and this one will probably be the biggest so far. Having fans there this time is going to add even more to the atmosphere. So, I’m truly so excited, and I’m going to put on a show."

McGregor's bold prediction he will knock out Poirier - who is number one in the lightweight rankings - comes after he described the American as a "corpse".

Speaking to TheMacLife about Poirier, he added: "A dead body, a blank face that’s going to get his ass whooped and taken out on a stretcher."

McGregor has since jetted off to Las Vegas ahead of the fight and posted a picture from his private jet captioned: "Signing deals on the jet to signing posters for the fans. Las Vegas I am home!"