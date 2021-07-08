SILVA Rivadero is the former wife of Angel Cabrera, the former Masters champion who has been sentenced to two years in prison.

A court in his native Argentina convicted the golfer for assaulting, threatening, and harassing his one-time partner Cecilia Torres Mana.

Angel Cabrera in court in Cordoba, Argentina, on July 7, 2021 Credit: AP

Who is pro golfer Angel Cabrera's ex-wife Silva?

Silva Rivadero is the ex-wife of golfer Angel Cabrera.

Multiple former partners of Cabrera - including his former wife - have accused him of assault.

Cabrera, a former Masters and US Open champion, was sentenced on July 7 to two years in prison by an Argentine court for assaulting Cecilia Torres Mana.

Cabrera, who denied in the trial any wrongdoing, will serve his sentence immediately.

“His situation is much more complex than this, he has other charges for which there are arrest warrants too. There are other victims,” prosecutor Laura Battistelli told TV channel Todo Noticias.

The golfer traveled to the US in July of 2020 without seeking permission, which led the province of Cordoba to request his arrest.

Cabrera was busted by Interpol agents in Rio de Janeiro in January.

He would be extradited from Brazil to his homeland so he could face trial.

The golfer won the US Open at Oakmont in 2007, beating Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk by one shot.

He also emerged victorious in a Masters playoff in 2009 and lost a playoff in the same event in 2013 to Adam Scott.