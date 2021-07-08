Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Who is pro golfer Angel Cabrera’s ex-wife Silva?

By David Boroff
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ecvWb_0arBxIhq00

SILVA Rivadero is the former wife of Angel Cabrera, the former Masters champion who has been sentenced to two years in prison.

A court in his native Argentina convicted the golfer for assaulting, threatening, and harassing his one-time partner Cecilia Torres Mana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7GpL_0arBxIhq00
Angel Cabrera in court in Cordoba, Argentina, on July 7, 2021 Credit: AP

Who is pro golfer Angel Cabrera's ex-wife Silva?

Silva Rivadero is the ex-wife of golfer Angel Cabrera.

Multiple former partners of Cabrera - including his former wife - have accused him of assault.

Cabrera, a former Masters and US Open champion, was sentenced on July 7 to two years in prison by an Argentine court for assaulting Cecilia Torres Mana.

Cabrera, who denied in the trial any wrongdoing, will serve his sentence immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zLSO_0arBxIhq00
Silva Rivadero Credit: https://eldoce.tv/

“His situation is much more complex than this, he has other charges for which there are arrest warrants too. There are other victims,” prosecutor Laura Battistelli told TV channel Todo Noticias.

The golfer traveled to the US in July of 2020 without seeking permission, which led the province of Cordoba to request his arrest.

Cabrera was busted by Interpol agents in Rio de Janeiro in January.

He would be extradited from Brazil to his homeland so he could face trial.

The golfer won the US Open at Oakmont in 2007, beating Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk by one shot.

He also emerged victorious in a Masters playoff in 2009 and lost a playoff in the same event in 2013 to Adam Scott.

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
224K+
Followers
24K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Ex Wife#Argentine#Todo Noticias#Interpol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Golf
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Public SafetyPopculture

Angel Cabrera Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Assaulting Former Partner

Pro golfer Angel Cabrera will serve a two-year prison sentence for assaulting his former partner, according to the Associated Press. A court in Argentina convicted Cabrera of assaulting, threatening and harassing Cecilia Torres Mana, his partner between 2016 and 2018. Cabrera, 51, will serve his sentence immediately. "His situation is...
Public SafetyPosted by
FanSided

Two-Time Major Winner Angel Cabrera Sentenced to Prison

Angel Cabrera, two-time major winner, was sentenced to two years in prison in his home country of Argentina on Wednesday. He was found guilty of assaulting his former partner, according to the Associated Press. Cabrera has reportedly denied the charges, and has began serving his sentence after being in court...
GolfTelegraph

Bryson DeChambeau's caddie quits after tensions come to the boil

The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Jon Rahm Reveals The Gift He Received From Phil Mickelson

As Jon Rahm closed in on a U.S. Open victory a few weeks ago, Phil Mickelson pulled up a chair next to Kelley Cahill, Rahm’s wife. It was a classy gesture from the lefty, especially since he knows how nerve-wracking it can be to close out a major championship. Well,...
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Olympics start in Tokyo without Tiger Woods

In Tokyo it will be the fourth five-circle appearance for men, the third for women, the second in recent times though. Yes, because the first two participations of golf in the Olympics date back to 1900 and 1904, all in black and white, with a women's competition that in the Paris edition was marked by confusion and bad organization.
GolfMinneapolis Star Tribune

Majors over and attention turns to Olympics, FedEx Cup

Collin Morikawa tapped in for par to become the champion golfer of the year, and that meant 263 days until the words, "Fore, please," introduced the next major at Augusta National. The end of big golf until then? Not quite. Rory McIlroy indicated as much going into the British Open...
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Golf Glance: Dustin Johnson seeks to end drought at 3M Open

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. LAST TOURNAMENT: The Open Championship (Collin Morikawa) Course: TPC Twin Cities (Par 71, 7,431 yards) Purse: $6.6M (Winner: $1.188) Defending Champion: Michael Thompson. FedEx Cup leader: Patrick Cantlay. HOW TO WATCH.
GolfThe Ledger

Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson go from England to Twin Cities

Course: TPC Twin Cities. Yardage: 7,431. Par: 71. Prize money: $6.6 million. Winner's share: $1,188,000. Television: Thursday-Friday, 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS). Defending champion: Michael Thompson. FedEx Cup leader: Collin Morikawa. Last week: Collin Morikawa won the British Open and Seamus Power won...

Comments / 0

Community Policy