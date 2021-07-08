Cancel
New Bern, NC

New Bern Historical Society looking for a few good ghosts, auditions July 21

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Bern Historical Society is looking for a few good ghosts. Whether you are a spirited novice or have lots of ghostly experience, the Historical Society wants you to portray the historic characters in this year’s Ghostwalk. Ghostwalk brings to life noted personalities from New Bern’s past. There’s no need to worry though, all the apparitions in these stories are from the pages of history, not from science fiction. Each year a new and different batch of spirits appear. Auditions will be Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 5:30 pm at the Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern.

