Reporter Update: Police Catch Intruder Using Bethel Park Woman’s Shower

Police said several cars were broken into in a Bethel Park neighborhood. One car was stolen. Police are trying to track down who is responsible. Kathy Petchel said her Bethel Park community has shown her support after her Volkswagon was stolen on Pine Ridge Drive. Police said someone broke into several cars, between midnight and 1:30 a.m. on Friday morning. The thefts happened in the area of Thornwood Drive, Maplevue Drive and Forest Road. Police said similar break-ins happened about nine months ago.