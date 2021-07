The United States’ CONCACAF Gold Cup opener against Haiti on Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park was always going to be a bit disjointed. A Major League Soccer-heavy squad missing many heavy hitters due to club commitments and rest ahead of September’s World Cup qualifiers, the USMNT trained for the first time together Tuesday and proceeded to play a match just five days later. Twelve members of the 23-man squad had five or fewer caps entering the tournament, most lacking any sort of experience at a major international tournament.