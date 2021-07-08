Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 7/8/21

SportsGrid
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayer props can be useful in a variety of ways — from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player’s potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we’re going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Franmil Reyes
Person
Danny Duffy
Person
Yu Darvish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Mlb Prop Bets To Target#Fanduel Sportsbook#The Detroit Tigers#The Cleveland Indians#Iso#The Milwaukee Brewers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel MLB Draft Percentages: Thursday 7/8/21

If you've played fantasy baseball over on FanDuel, then you know the importance of draft percentages, especially in larger-field tournaments. Knowing who the competition is using enables you to think with a contrarian mindset. And if your under-the-radar play ends up hitting, well, you're one step closer to a victory.
MLBaudacy.com

MLB issues ruling on mysterious light that halted play during Red Sox-Yankees

There was more than one commotion in the stands at Yankee Stadium last weekend. In the seventh inning of Sunday night’s affair, a mysterious light shined towards home plate during DJ LeMahieu’s at-bat against Brandon Workman, briefly stopping play. Given the prevalence of weird subterfuge, MLB launched an investigation into...
MLBDetroit Free Press

2021 MLB All-Star Game Prop Bets odds, picks and prediction

The 2021 Major League All-Star Game takes place Tuesday at Coors Field. The game begins at 8 p.m ET and will be televised on FOX. Below, we analyze the 2021 MLB All-Star Game odds and lines, with MLB picks and predictions based on the odds from BetMGM Sportsbook. If the...
MLBSportsGrid

Hot Or Not: The Winner Of The MVP For The All-Star Game Will Be A Hitter?

The MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night, following a fun Home Run Derby on Monday. A big way you can find value in the betting market is whether you think the MVP winner for tonight’s All-Star Game will be a hitter or a pitcher. There are two cases of the argument that you can make because most of the time, pitchers in an All-Star game come in for a batter or maybe an inning. But it seems likely that somebody will hit a home run in Colorado tonight, and that’s going to be pretty hard to try to say a guy who hits a home run and his team won the game isn’t going to be the MVP. Typically, we have seen that that is the way you get MVP awards in an All-Star Game.
MLBSportsGrid

Adam Eaton Signs Deal with Angels

The Los Angeles Angels report outfielder Adam Eaton has signed with the team. https://twitter.com/Angels/status/1415431061912244226. The 10-year veteran was granted his unconditional release from the Chicago White Sox Monday, his second stint with the team. Appearing in 58 games this season with Chicago, Eaton is slashing .201/.298/.344 with five home runs. He last played in a July 6, 4-1 win over the Minnesota Twins, going 1-for-4.
MLBSportsGrid

MLB All-Star Game Betting Guide

The MLB All-Star Game goes down in Denver tonight, and as is the case with any all-star game, it’s tough to get a read on how it might play out. The American League is on an astounding 19-3-1 run dating back to the 1997 Mid-summer Classic at Jacobs Field in Cleveland. The under has also been trending, with just one of the last 12 games going over the total. The thin mountain air could help this one easily surpass that total.
NFLSportsGrid

2021 UnderDog Best Ball Fantasy Football Rankings

Best Ball Mania has overtaken the world of fantasy football. Every episode of the SportsGrid Fantasy Football podcast eventually drifts to the discussion of the massive tournaments being hosted by Underdog Fantasy. We all love to discuss our “exposures,” stacks, and the players we both are and are not drafting....
MLBelitesportsny.com

The 3 Best MLB Home Run Derby Prop Bet Picks

The Home Run Derby is one of the most fun nights of the MLB season. The biggest bats in the game are gearing up to launch baseballs to the moon. With the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby in Coors Field this year, we expect to see a bunch of long balls.
MLBSportsGrid

AL East Division Winner Odds and Analysis: A Four Team Race

The American League East presents one of the more intriguing divisions in all of Major League Baseball. It’s one of the few remaining tables you can make a legitimate case for four teams to take the top spot. Boston Red Sox (-115) The FanDuel Sportsbook has the division-leading Boston Red...
MLBSportsGrid

Red Sox To Call Up Outfield Prospect Jarren Duran

MLB Insider Robert Murray reports that Red Sox prospect, Jarren Duran, will be called up for Boston’s four-game series against the Yankees. Duran is currently the third-ranked prospect in the Red Sox organization and could make his debut in the majors this weekend. He’s been impressive thus far this season at Triple-A Worcester. In 189 at-bats, he has a .270/.365/.561 slash line with 15 home runs and 12 stolen bases.
NFLSportsGrid

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Issues Warning Regarding Athletics’ Relocation

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred relayed a strong message regarding the Oakland city council’s proposal to keep the Athletics in the Bay Area. The council is expected to vote on July 20th, deciding whether the A’s remain in the city. A’s managing...
MLBSportsGrid

MLB Betting: The Brewers Have Great Odds to Win The 2021 National League Pennant

Which MLB futures offer betting value on FanDuel Sportsbook? Let’s see where we can zero in. Please note that lines are subject to change after this article is published, which impacts betting advice. All betting lines were taken from FanDuel Sportsbook, and you can check here to see their most updated numbers. You can also look at our oddsFire tool to get a feel for what the betting public is doing.
MLBSportsGrid

MLB Second Half Preview: What to Watch

It is hard to believe we’re already at the midway point of the MLB baseball season. With the midsummer classic over, there is plenty of baseball left and storylines to follow. Between teams making a push for October and those looking to move players ahead of the trade deadline, there is no reason to miss a day of action.
MLBSportsGrid

Yankees and Red Sox are postponed Thursday

The game between the Yankees and Red Sox scheduled for Thursday has been postponed, Buster Olney of ESPN reports. This game has been postponed because of positive COVID test results within the Yankee organization. Earlier today, the Yankees had placed Nester Cortes and Wandy Peralta on the COVID-IL, and Jonathan Loaisiga was placed on the list this past Saturday. The best guess is that these aren’t the only members of the organization to test positive. The will be the second time this season that the Yankees have had a COVID outbreak as several members of their coaching staff and other people, not players, in the organization tested positive earlier this season. That outbreak did not force the cancellation of games. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has stated that three-position players have tested positive for COVID and three others are awaiting results.
MLBSportsGrid

Chris Sale strikes out five for the Red Sox in his first rehab start

Chris Sale struck out five batters over and didn’t allow a run in three innings during his first rehab start for the Red Sox, Ian Cundall of SoxProspects.com reports. Sale did allow four hits in those three innings, but overall a successful start for the starting pitcher recovering from Tommy John surgery. Sale topped out a 94 MPH and was able to throw all of his breaking pitches. It is expected that Sale will need at least 3-4 more rehab starts before he can rejoin the Red Sox rotation for the last two months of the season.
MLBbostonsportsextra.com

Are the Sox Getting Craig Kimbrel

MLB Trade deadline is expected to end on 30th July 2021. This shows that the clubs are likely to trade Craig Kimbrel before the deadline. The Red Sox team has Matt Barnes, and two outstanding closers would not be a bad thing. This team even took care of Matt Barnes’s contract extension.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Friday 7/16/21

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
MLBSportsGrid

Mets’ Carlos Carrasco nearing return, will pitch in rehab game Thursday

It looks like former Cleveland Indians ace Carlos Carrasco is inching toward making his long-awaited New York Mets regular-season debut after being acquired this past offseason. https://twitter.com/Joelsherman1/status/1414682597796433921. According to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman, the 34-year-old is scheduled to toss just a single inning for High-A Brooklyn on Thursday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy