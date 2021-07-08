Cancel
Saqib Mahmood's 4-42 inspires England to nine-wicket win over Pakistan in first ODI at Cardiff

By Oli Burley
SkySports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMahmood, in his fifth ODI, easily eclipsed his previous best of 2-36 with an impressive display of pace bowling as the tourists were bundled out for 141 in just 35.2 overs. England - fielding a hastily-assembled replacement XI after the original ODI squad in its entirety was placed in isolation on Tuesday following a COVID-19 outbreak in the camp - cruised to their target in 21.5 overs on the back of an unbroken 120-run stand between Zak Crawley (58no) and Dawid Malan (68no).

