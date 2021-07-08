3 areas where hospitals can improve patient experience: Leapfrog

Hospitals are currently exploring digital options to transform their clinical procedures and their overall engagement with patients. This paper investigates how hospital departments can leverage the ability of firms to simultaneously explore new IT resources and practices (IT exploration) as well as exploit their current IT resources and practices (IT exploitation), i.e., IT ambidexterity, to adequately sense and respond to patients' needs and demands, i.e., patient agility. This study embraces the dynamic capability view and develops a research model, and tests it accordingly using cross-sectional data from 90 clinical hospital departments from the Netherlands through an online survey. The model's hypothesized relationships are tested using Partial Least Squares (PLS) structural equation modeling (SEM). The outcomes demonstrate the significance of IT ambidexterity in developing patient agility, positively influencing patient service performance. The study outcomes support the theorized model can the outcomes shed light on how to transform clinical practice and drive patient agility.
