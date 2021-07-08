Cancel
Texarkana, AR

New Kennels Approved for Animal Care & Adoption Center

By Mario Garcia
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It won't be long now the much-needed new kennels are just about three months away from being completed at the new Animal Care and Adoption Center in Texarkana. Board members from Texarkana, Arkansas approved the purchase of new kennels this week something the facility has been waiting for in order to officially open. The new shelter will not only have more adoption kennels but provide better living conditions for its pets. This new building is expected to keep animals that are ready for adoption and the additional flooring space will be remodeled and used for incoming strays.

