Rachel Bilson Says Another Actor on The O.C. Caused an IRL Love Triangle With Adam Brody
Apparently love triangles weren't just a matter of fiction on the set of The O.C. During a recent episode of the Welcome to the OC, Bitches! podcast, Rachel Bilson, who famously portrayed rich hottie Summer Roberts, revealed she got a bit “jealous” watching her then boyfriend Adam Brody kiss another actor during a scene in season one. Of course, Brody played Summer's endgame boyfriend Seth Cohen on the California teen drama.www.glamour.com
Comments / 0