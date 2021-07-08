Cancel
Rachel Bilson Says Another Actor on The O.C. Caused an IRL Love Triangle With Adam Brody

 14 days ago
Apparently love triangles weren't just a matter of fiction on the set of The O.C. During a recent episode of the Welcome to the OC, Bitches! podcast, Rachel Bilson, who famously portrayed rich hottie Summer Roberts, revealed she got a bit “jealous” watching her then boyfriend Adam Brody kiss another actor during a scene in season one. Of course, Brody played Summer's endgame boyfriend Seth Cohen on the California teen drama.

