Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Oreo announces two new limited-edition flavors, reports

By Deb Kiner
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oreo held a press conference on Twitter today to reveal two new limited-edition flavors. On Twitter, Oreo said, “Woke up feeling like dropping some news. ... Oreo HQ will reveal its newest flavor, which is savory, sweet, rich and irresistible.”. According to foodsided.com, Oreo announced two flavors - It will...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 52

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
87K+
Followers
42K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Brownie#Caramel Apple#Mint Chocolate Chip#Food Drink#Oreo Hq#Foodsided Com#Salted Caramel Brownie#Key Lime Pie#Hot Cocoa#Pb J#Red Velvet#Oreo Team Usa Family Size#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Dairy Queen announces July Blizzard of the Month

There are certain combinations that just make perfect sense. Peanut butter and Jelly. Burgers and fries. Pepperoni and pizza. (But not pineapple. Never, ever pineapple.) Dairy Queen has been giving ice cream lovers the world over great combinations thanks to their Blizzard. Think about it. Reese’s Pieces and vanilla soft...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

We Tasted 5 Chain Restaurants' Fries and These Are the Best

There are two food items I could eat every day and never get sick of—peanut butter and potatoes (respectively). You can blame the latter on my Irish roots. Growing up, almost every dinner involved spuds in some form. Mashed potatoes, smashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, and baked potatoes—I love them all. But, I'd be lying if I said all potatoes were created equally because they're not. This is especially true when it comes to French fries.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Woman's World

Why You Absolutely Should Be Putting Salt on Your Watermelon

Of all the fruity goodness that summer has to offer, watermelon definitely tops the charts. Nothing is more refreshing than a cold slice of fresh watermelon on a hot summer day. Little did we know, however, that there’s a super simple trick that enhances not only the flavor of watermelon, but also its health benefits — adding salt.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

These Are The Best Snacks Coming To Aldi In July 2021

Aldi's got everything you need while on a grocery run, and there are some snack foods that you should always be buying at this grocery chain. While you might be thinking about filling up your pantry with snacks, don't forget to stock up your freezer with frozen snacks, whether it's fruit or Aldi's store-brand tater tots.
Food & Drinks12tomatoes.com

Why Mexican Coke Tastes Better Than Coke In The USA

If you have ever traveled to Mexico and ordered a Coca-Cola, you may already know that there is quite a difference in the taste. Even though it is a very popular drink in any part of the world, there is a difference between Mexican Coke and Coke in the United States. Smithsonian helps us to understand the difference.
RecipesPosted by
Parade

31 Of the Greatest Cake Recipes Of All Time Everyone Should Try Once

It is no secret I know a thing or two about baking, specifically cakes! At an early age, I would visit my grandmother in Mississippi and watch her bake for hours. Her reputation spoke for itself and neighbors were always lined up at her door ready to experience a taste of “Big Mama’s, melt-in-your-mouth” desserts! To this day, I am preserving all the greatness I learned from her and instilling that same love in my recipes. It was only fitting I share my favorite cake recipes suitable for bakers at any skill level!
Lebanon, TNPosted by
Mashed

23% Of Cracker Barrel Fans Think This Is The Best Menu Item

Ask a Southerner where they go for a delicious, stick-to-your-ribs southern meal and there's a good chance they'll tell you their grandmother's kitchen. If you're lucky you might get an offer to tag along to the next family dinner, but if the invitation evades you, you can always turn to Cracker Barrel to get your fix of food from the region's mouthwatering cuisine. The restaurant-general-store hybrid opened its premiere Lebanon, Tennessee, location in 1969 with the intention to provide a delicious, high-quality meal to both locals and travelers alike (via the Cracker Barrel website). Since then, the chain has become a road trip staple with an impressive 664 restaurants across 45 states, all of which feature a massive menu that includes all-day breakfast and classic southern meals.
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

Take Your Potato Salad to the Next Level With This Secret Ingredient

Potato salad is a staple at my house for the fourth of July, and for every backyard barbecue, for that matter. While I know that my regular recipe is always a hit, this year I went looking for some cooking hacks that could help me take things up a notch. Luckily, I stumbled upon one totally unexpected and easy-to-add ingredient that gives this dish such a powerful boost in flavor — dill pickle relish.
Food & DrinksThrillist

Oreo Just Dropped 2 New Seasonal Flavors

Classic Oreos are excellent, but that hasn't stopped the company from experimenting wildly with flavors. Some were hits, like Double Stuffed Oreos and Mint Oreos. Others, like those Swedish Fish Oreos, were misses. Either way, the cookie company won't stop innovating. In fact, it just announced two brand-new seasonal flavors.
Food & Drinksbestproducts.com

Oreo’s New Salted Caramel Brownie Cookies Are Filled With Two Layers of Creme

Nabisco has really been ramping up the indulgence lately. From the three-layer Brookie-O cookies to the Java Chip variety made for coffee lovers, there certainly isn’t a short supply of types to try. There’s a new flavor on the horizon — and by horizon, we mean it’s really coming out this month — so prepare to snack on the Oreo Salted Caramel Brownie cookies!
Restaurants929nin.com

Blue Bell Bringing Us Three Flavors for National Ice Cream Month, One is Brand New

It's National Ice Cream Month and our favorite Texas ice cream company is rolling out the red carpet by bringing back two flavors and debuting something brand new. I imagine July is a popular month for ice cream. We're all looking for a way to cool off and a big scoop of ice cream is perfect on a hot summer day. Don't need to give me another reason to enjoy some, but it's apparently National Ice Cream Month. That means you're legally obligated to have ice cream as much as possible the next few weeks. That's the rules, I don't make them.
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Cool Whip Chocolate Ganache

This Cool Whip chocolate ganache is so thick, rich, and creamy. It is a very simple recipe that is so delicious and ideal for numerous desserts. Here is the recipe:. Melt the chopped chocolate over a double boiler or in a microwave on high for 20 sec. intervals until smooth and fully melted.
Food & DrinksInternational Business Times

Coca-Cola Announces 'A New Flavor' For Its Coca-Cola Zero-Sugar

In a move that raised eyebrows for those who remember "The Cola Wars" of the 1980s, Coca-Cola has changed the flavor of its Coca-Cola Zero-Sugar soft drink. The Atlanta-based company promised to “deliver an even more iconic Coke taste.” The move comes as Coca-Cola has made stronger efforts to lure Gen Z consumers.

Comments / 52

Community Policy