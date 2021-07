After that brief little detour in Colorado, the Mariners return home to begin what has shaped up to be the biggest homestand of the season. They’ll welcome the A’s and Astros for seven games right before the July 30 trade deadline. This stretch against the two best teams in the division is an important barometer for how good this team really is. Series wins against these two teams keeps the Mariners in the middle of the postseason race as they head into the dog days of summer. If they fall flat and lose these two series, their slim postseason hopes will probably be buried for good. That’s a lot of pressure on a young team, but they’ve seemed like they’ve been up to the challenge ever since they swept the Rays at home in June.