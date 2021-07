Missouri’s Republican Governor Mike Parson signed a wide-ranging bill that included provisions to reform the state’s HIV crime laws, reports St. Louis Public Radio. The law lowers the punishment for HIV exposure and raises the level of intent prosecutors must prove in order to convict a person living with HIV of a felony. It was once a felony to “recklessly” expose someone to HIV; now, prosecutors must prove the person with HIV “knowingly” exposed their partner to the virus. What’s more, if HIV is transmitted, the minimum sentence the person with HIV can now face is three years instead of 10.