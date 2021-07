With Texas and Oklahoma set to leave the Big 12, is this the beginning of the end for the Big 12 Conference?. On Friday's emergency edition of The Flagship Podcast, Horns247 columnist Chip Brown and managing editor Taylor Estes return with the latest on Texas and Oklahoma's decision to look for other conference options as the two schools intend to inform the Big 12 officials of the decision to not renew the league's grant of rights, which expires in 2025. The Flagship delivers the latest from Horns247 sources who confirmed that the Sooners and Longhorns plan to tell the Big 12 their intentions to leave the league on Monday, which will open the door for the SEC to officially express interest in adding the two historic programs to the Southeastern Conference.