Thursdays at 3am, expect new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars to grace our streaming services. Today, tune in to watch the queens tackle another test of their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent—clawing their way to the top of the heap—getting closer and closer to that infamous title and prize money. Every week, a new top All Star lip syncs for her legacy against a chosen assassin, leaving the fate of the bottom contestants in their perfectly manicured hands. You don’t want to miss tonight’s episode, as spoilers are aplenty in the realm of online Drag Race fans.