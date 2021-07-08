Cancel
Arsenal in Manuel Locatelli transfer boost as Sassuolo confirm talks with ‘club from abroad’ despite Juventus interest

By Anthony Chapman
ARSENAL have received a boost in their reported pursuit of Manuel Locatelli after Sassuolo confirmed transfer talks with a ‘club from abroad’.

Locatelli, 23, has been in dazzling form for Italy at Euro 2020, helping Roberto Mancini’s men set up a Sunday final against England.

Follow ALL of the latest news and updates from Euro 2020 with our live blog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tuZDE_0arBuZHu00
Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli

Arsenal are in the market for a new midfielder as Granit Xhaka prepares to join Roma.

And Locatelli is understood to be Mikel Arteta’s ‘dream’ signing.

However, Arsenal are thought to face a transfer battle with Serie A giants Juventus for the playmaker.

Max Allegri has reportedly identified Locatelli as the man to help Juve regain their Italian crown after a disappointing season.

But the Gunners have been boosted by confirmation from Sassuolo that the Turin giants are yet to open talks due to financial problems.

And instead, Sassuolo are in negotiations with an unnamed foreign side.

Club chief Giovanni Carnevali told Sky Italy: “We’re in talks for Locatelli with one club from abroad, and it’s really advanced.

“We’re going to meet with Juventus in the next few days, but there are no negotiations yet.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rVaNg_0arBuZHu00

“Italian clubs are in a difficult financial situation.”

Locatelli has played 68 times for Sassuolo over the past three seasons, scoring four times.

He initially joined on loan from AC Milan in 2018 before making his stay permanent a year later.

Locatelli could provide Arsenal with the blend of physicality and technique they’ve been craving in midfield, should he join.

The Gunners have already lost Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos after their loans from Real Madrid expired.

Meanwhile, Matteo Guendouzi has also been shipped off to Marseille.

And Lucas Torreira is also expected to depart after a poor loan spell at Atletico Madrid.

The US Sun

The US Sun

