Woman sexually assaulted during home invasion

URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — On Thursday, July 08, 2021 at approximately 2:14 a.m., Urbana police officers were dispatched to an address in the 300 block of Villa Lane in Urbana on the report of a sexual assault. Officers arrived and spoke with the victim, a 27-year-old Urbana resident. The victim told officers that she had just been sexually assaulted in her residence by an unknown suspect who had entered her residence through an unlocked door.