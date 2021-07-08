Here's Your First Look at the Two-Row Jeep Grand Cherokee

As we know, many if not most models of mass-produced cars built in the first part of this century were available in petrol or diesel flavours. It was all about giving folk a choice. Shed is wondering how much choice there's going to be twenty years time when everything is electric, with no decisions to be made on fuel, aspiration type, number and format of cylinders etc. Will we still be willing to pay huge premiums for big-name cars when they're all going to be pretty much the same under the skin? Will buying decisions boil down to nothing more than the amount of luxury and kit on offer? Will brands become irrelevant? Hmm.