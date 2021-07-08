Cancel
Cars

Here's Your First Look at the Two-Row Jeep Grand Cherokee

By James Gilboy
thedrive
thedrive
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It also happens to be our first look at the Grand Cherokee 4xe, which will be the SUV's plug-in hybrid variant. driven the three-row 2021 Grand Cherokee L—the fifth generation of the famous American nameplate—and found it a compelling entry in the family-sized SUV market. But that's the long-wheelbase Grand Cherokee L, not the two-row model that'll probably be the volume seller. This morning, Jeep at last revealed just that, in the process confirming the SUV will gain a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variety, the Grand Cherokee 4xe.

