Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Did Mary J. Blige’s Ex-Husband Kendu Isaacs Steal From Her?

By Chris Malone
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mary J. Blige has been in a number of public relationships over the years, including a lengthy marriage to record producer Kendu Isaacs. But their divorce in 2016 revealed some damning details about Isaacs’ role in the relationship. Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaacs’ marriage. Mary J. Blige and Kendu...

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
66K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendu Isaacs
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Blige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Jodeci#People#Mercedes#Cinemablend#Good Morning America#Gma#The Academy Awards#Harper S Bazaar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine My Crown

Mary J. Blige: ‘I Was Singing for My Life, Literally’

On Friday, Mary J. Blige’s new documentary, “Mary J. Blige: My Life,” was released on Amazon Prime. Viewers were gripped by Blige’s open recount of her difficult upbringing, her relationship with her single-parent mother and her battles with addiction and depression. Blige says that she was “scared to death” when...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Crusader Newspaper

Mary J. Blige’s pain turns to victory in new documentary

Nine-time Grammy®-winning recording artist and Academy Award-nominated singer and actress Mary J. Blige set the music world on fire with her trailblazing 1994 LP “My Life,” a collection of powerful confessionals about her battles with abuse, depression and addiction that forged a profound and enduring connection with millions of fans around the globe.
Relationshipsphilasun.com

Derek Fisher and former VH1 “Basketball Wives” cast member Gloria Govan got married

Farewell to Biz Markie — the beloved rapper passed away in hospice care on July 17 at the age of 57 after suffering from type 2 diabetes. In June 2021, rumors swirled that the popular emcee had died. However, his representative made a statement that Biz — whose birth name was Marcel Hall — suffered a stroke and was admitted into hospice. Biz was best known for his beat box skills and his hit single, “Just A Friend.” Born in Harlem, he grew up on Long Island, and was affectionately known as the “Clown Prince of Hip Hop.” Said LL Cool J on a video he posted on social media, “I’m glad we got to do what we got to do towards the game. Love you Bro.” Our condolences go out to Biz’s wife and his family. In other sad news, according to TMZ, Keyshia Cole’s mother Frankie tragically died of an alleged drug overdose while celebrating her 61 birthday on July 18 in Oakland, California, after suffering a relapse …..
Relationshipsbravotv.com

Alexis Bellino Shares an Update on Co-Parenting with Her Ex-Husband

It's been several years since Alexis Bellino split from Jim Bellino after 13 years of marriage. In the three years since The Real Housewives of Orange County alum and her ex announced their divorce, they have been co-parenting their three kids together, James, 15, and twins, Melania and Mackenna, 13.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
CelebritiesPosted by
IBTimes

Nick Cannon Net Worth: Here's How Rich The Dad Of 7 Is

Cannon is currently hosting Fox show "The Masked Singer" He recently became a dad of seven after welcoming a baby boy with model Alyssa Scott. Nick Cannon has been in show business for two decades and continues to land gigs to this day. But how rich is the dad of seven?
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Nick Cannon Welcomes Seventh Child, Zen, With Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is on a baby roll ... he just welcomed #7 and the kid's really Zen!. Nick and GF Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen Cannon to the world nearly 2 weeks ago. The baby was born on June 23. His mom posted a pic of the newborn with the caption, "I will love you for eternity."
Utica, NYnickiswift.com

How Much Is Stevie J Worth?

Stevie J is the mastermind behind many of Diddy and The Notorious B.I.G.'s hits, like "Mo Money, Mo Problems" and "I'll Be Missing You." He was born as Stevie Aaron Jordan in November 1971 in Utica, N.Y., according to Celebrity Net Worth. His father raised him and his brother in Rochester after their mother left the family, per The Shade Room. Stevie J's interests in hip-hop pushed him towards a music career, but before the fame, he was flipping burgers at fast food joints, according to a June 2015 interview with USA Today High School Sports.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Tiffany Haddish’s Net Worth Is So Damn Impressive

Things we can all agree on: Tiffany Haddish is a hilarious genius who should be a millionaire. Which…she is! Tiffany became household-name levels of A-list when she starred in Girls Trip alongside Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Queen Latifah—but she’s been acting forever, hustling hard to land roles even when she was “homeless, hungry, scared, and hurt.” And now Tiffany’s set to star in (and produce!) a biopic about Olympic Gold–winning track and field legend Florence Griffith Joyner, aka Flo-Jo, so I think we can all agree that an EGOT is In! Her! Future!
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Wendy Williams Say’s Da Brat Tried It, Da Brat Say’s She A Lie

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Da Brat was to go on The Wendy Williams Show to promote her new show “Brat Loves Judy”, when Wendy Williams told her studio audience that Da Brat tat tat tat tried to shoot her shot at Wendy Williams then added she was the reason that Da Brat came out of the closet. Da Brat had to get Wendy Williams together had to tell to the same studio audience that she was a lie when the truth would do.
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Joe Exotic's Ex-Husband Dillon Passage Reveals New Boyfriend

Dillon Passage has someone special in his life. The 25-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to open up about his new relationship following his split from Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage. Dillon, who revealed split from the Tiger King star earlier this year, explained that he hadn't intended on making his...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Young Buck Fires Back At 50 Cent After Latest "Gay" Jab With New Track

It's certainly an interesting point in history for longtime fans of G-Unit. While the collective never formally disbanded, the only remaining members are 50 Cent and Tony Yayo. Since Young Buck's most recent departure from the group in 2018, he and 50 have had longstanding tension with each other. Fif...
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

How did Mel’s husband Mark die in Virgin River?

NETFLIX fans just can't get enough of Virgin River, with its tale of the ups and downs of small town life. The show warms your heart but also has some tear-jerking moments, like the death of Mel's husband Mark. How did Mel's husband Mark die in Virgin River?. Right from...
Celebritiescountryliving.com

Christina Haack's Ex-Husband Is Reportedly Dating Renée Zelweiger

Romance is in the air for a certain reality star and Hollywood actress. After officially finalizing his divorce from HGTV star Christina Haack, it appears that Wheeler Dealers star Ant Anstead has found a new summer romance: two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger. The relationship news was reported by TMZ...
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
CelebritiesPosted by
610 Sports Radio

See Dolly Parton dressed as a Playboy Bunny for ‘#HotGirlSummer’

Pack it in everyone, Dolly Parton has won the internet. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and listen to Dolly Parton and more on our Country Love Exclusive Station. Dolly took to Instagram and posted a video where she was dressed up in the iconic Playboy Bunny outfit. “You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this,” Dolly says in the opening of the video. “Well, it’s for my husband’s birthday!”

Comments / 0

Community Policy