Earnings boom is expected a year after pandemic-driven skid

By ALEX VEIGA
yourvalley.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Wall Street is gearing up for a slew of blockbuster earnings over the next few weeks as companies issue their results for the April-June quarter. The heightened expectations reflect companies’ improving fortunes this year versus the second quarter of 2020, when much of the economy ground to a halt under restrictions aimed on stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

