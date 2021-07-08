Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Jorginho has transfer offers to leave Chelsea but wants contract talks with Marina Granovskaia, reveals agent

By Ian Tuckey
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 14 days ago

JORGINHO’S agent claims the Italy hero is wanted by other clubs but hopes to open new contract talks with Chelsea.

Ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2020 final with England, ex-Blues boss Maurizio Sarri and Azzurri striker Lorenzo Insigne have suggested the midfielder should be rivalling Lionel Messi for the Ballon d’Or.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LcUk6_0arBt1du00
Italy midfielder Jorginho is gearing up for Sunday’s Euro 2020 final with England amid talk that rivals clubs want the Chelsea ace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZhOLQ_0arBt1du00
Jorginho bagged Italy’s semi-final shootout winner over Spain

But Jorginho’s representative Joao Santos says the 29-year-old is looking to hold negotiations with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.

Santos told Radio Marte: “Today Jorginho’s valuation is around €50 million (£42.8m). If a team arrives… obviously he has made it to many finals.”

And asked about interest from rival teams, he added: “Yes, but our first thought is to speak to Marina Granovskaia about the renewal.

“This is certainly a very important moment in his career, he has been waiting for it for 20 years.”

Jorginho was an ever-present in Chelsea’s successful Champions League campaign after his finest season in the Premier League.

And that form has continued at the Euros as one of the tournament’s leading link-players.

Lazio manager Sarri said: “If Italy were to win the European Championship, it is clear that he would become one [a favourite for the Ballon d’Or].

EURO 2020 FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

“He is a refined player, probably not understandable by everyone.

“You have to set your eyes on him and only watch him in the game.

“He is so good and intelligent that he makes everything seem easy, rarely anything spectacular remains in your eyes. This is his greatness.”

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
224K+
Followers
24K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Insigne
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Maurizio Sarri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Azzurri#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
The US Sun

Jorginho’s agent confirms Juventus transfer interest and says Chelsea star will listen to offers from big clubs

JORGINHO'S agent has confirmed that Juventus have enquired about the Chelsea ace's availability. The Italian's representative Joao Santos revealed that alongside Juve there's a host of European heavyweights interested in signing the midfielder. When asked about the 29-year-old's future, Santos told Calciomercato: "I confirm it, these interests have arrived. "Of...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Chelsea star’s agent confirms transfer approaches

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho appears to have confirmed transfer interest from Juventus in quotes carried in a report from Calciomercato. The Italy international has just had a superb season, winning the Champions League with Chelsea and then Euro 2020 with the Italian national team, showing what an important player he is for club and country.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Roma want Zouma in Chelsea offer for Mancini

Roma are prepared to do business with Chelsea for Gianluca Mancini. Former Blues boss Jose Mourinho has only just begun his managerial reign at Roma but is already being faced with transfer decisions to make, including what happens with Mancini. Calciomercato.com reports Roma are looking to reduce their wage bill...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho: Arsenal chief Edu wanted me for Brazil

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho admits Arsenal chief Edu approached him about playing for Brazil four years ago. Jorginho has just helped Italy win Euro 2020. He told SporTV: "I also played in the U21s for Italy. As soon as the call came to me, I accepted immediately. Honestly I saw the Brazilian national team as something far away. I grew up in Italy (in the youth team of Verona) and Italy opened doors to me. In short, I honestly didn't think twice.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Mount: Jorginho a prankster

Mason Mount has declared Chelsea teammate Jorginho a "prankster". Mount will come face-to-face with his Chelsea colleague in the Euro 2020 final this evening. He said, “Yeah, he's a prankster. I spend a lot of time with him. “He's had me a couple of times, there's one that's quite common....
Premier League90min.com

Eden Hazard 'offered back' to Chelsea by Real Madrid

Real Madrid are looking to sell winger Eden Hazard this summer and intermediaries working on behalf of the club have reached out to Chelsea to try send the Belgian back to Stamford Bridge. Hazard was a fan favourite at Chelsea between 2012 and 2019, but his blockbuster move to Real,...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Has Marina Granovskaia met her match? Chelsea's transfer chief wants £170m Erling Haaland, but Dortmund insist he's NOT moving and will drive a hard bargain like on Jadon Sancho... so can she seal summer's biggest deal?

The future of Erling Haaland was always going to be the main transfer saga of the summer, and Chelsea appear to be the early frontrunners for the 20-year-old's signature. The Norwegian forward scored 41 goals in 41 games for Borussia Dortmund last season and has stapled himself as one of the top strikers in Europe.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea great Gianfranco Zola: Jorginho deserves Ballon d'Or

Chelsea great Gianfranco Zola insists Jorginho would be a worthy Ballon d'Or winner. Zola thinks his fellow Italian has done more to clinch the award than Robert Lewandowksi and Lionel Messi. "Should they give it to Jorginho?" Zola said. "It would be deserved. He gives concrete balance and pace to...
Premier League90min.com

Chelsea show interest in PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe

European champions Chelsea have reportedly shown an interest in Paris Saint-Germain's central defender Presnel Kimpembe, who could be considering his future following the arrival of Sergio Ramos to the French capital. The former Real Madrid captain's introduction to the side has led Kimpembe to ponder his role within the squad....

Comments / 0

Community Policy