Florida men’s, women’s basketball to play in Jumpman Invitational for three years starting in 2022

Justin Taylor will begin his college basketball career in the ACC, but the 4-star recruit will not be making his way to Chapel Hill. After the UNC basketball program was listed among the finalists in Justin Taylor’s recruitment, there was still a solid chance that the 4-star recruit would commit to the Tar Heels. However, as Taylor’s decision day came closer, all signs pointed to the Charlottesville, Virginia native committing to a different ACC program.