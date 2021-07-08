Florida men’s, women’s basketball to play in Jumpman Invitational for three years starting in 2022
Florida Gators basketball will get some top-tier competition on its schedule over three seasons as the men’s and women’s programs have both agreed to participate in the Jumpman Invitational each December in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event will feature the first four college programs to join the Jordan Brand playing in an extended round-robin over a three-year period starting with the 2022-23 season.onlygators.com
Comments / 0