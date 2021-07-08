Cancel
Florida State

Florida men’s, women’s basketball to play in Jumpman Invitational for three years starting in 2022

By Adam Silverstein
onlygators.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Gators basketball will get some top-tier competition on its schedule over three seasons as the men’s and women’s programs have both agreed to participate in the Jumpman Invitational each December in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event will feature the first four college programs to join the Jordan Brand playing in an extended round-robin over a three-year period starting with the 2022-23 season.

onlygators.com

Charlotte, NC
College Basketball
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
State
Florida State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Florida College Basketball
#Florida Gators#Espn#Jumpman Invitational#The Jordan Brand#Espn#Csf
