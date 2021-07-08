Cancel
West Lake Hancock Estates home tops Horizon West sales from June 26 to July 2

By Danielle Hendrix
orangeobserver.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA home in West Lake Hancock Estates topped all Horizon West residential real-estate transactions from June 26 to July 2. The home at 14290 United Colonies Drive, Winter Garden, sold June 30, for $1,710,000. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms, six-and-one-half baths and 5,749 square feet of living area. The price per square foot is $297.44. Days on market: Nine.

