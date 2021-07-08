West Lake Hancock Estates home tops Horizon West sales from June 26 to July 2

Learn more details about this property here. This historic Lincoln Park mansion was brought back to life with no expenses spared. What used to be a six-flat apartment building was reimagined into a Tuscan-style 6 bedroom, 6-and-a-half-bathroom single-family home in the 1990s by the seller's parents, then modernized once again more recently by the owner, Emmy-winning producer Miles Glickman. It's clear that an extensive amount of care and thought went into every inch of this property. From the 10-burner, industrial-grade stove & wood burning pizza oven, 3 fireplaces, 50 foot atrium, to the brand new all-marble primary bath with original stained glass, this renovation is a true labor of love. The perfect location, walking distance from Lincoln Elementary, Parker, Latin, Depaul, the Lake, Zoo, Oz Park, and a number of restaurants and retail in Lincoln Park.