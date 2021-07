NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slightly lower in morning trading on Wall Street after a surprise increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits gave investors pause. Investors have been nervous about how well the economy is recovering from the pandemic, with lingering concerns that the rapidly spreading delta variant of COVID-19 may cause businesses and cities to put restrictions into place yet again. But all three major U.S. indexes are still on pace to end the week higher after strong gains the past two days. Companies that will report their results after the market close include Intel and Twitter.