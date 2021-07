Keep “the Garden State” in the Garden State. According to the most recent statewide survey of New Jersey adults from the Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll, along with support from the New Jersey Farm Bureau, more than 3 in 4 (77%) New Jersey voters believe The Garden State is a good nickname for New Jersey. Only 13 percent believe the state’s nickname should be changed, and another 10 percent are unsure. Women (80%) are more likely than men (75%) to believe it should remain, and in a rare showing of bipartisanship, Democrats (79%) and Republicans (79%) agree. “We think the poll shows New Jerseyans appreciate not only their highly productive local farms but also displays their love of landscape plants and protected open space lands,” said Farm Bureau president Ryck Suydam.