Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

ARO-HIF2 Shows Signals of Activity, Safety in Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma

By Sara Karlovitch
targetedonc.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARO-HIF2, an investigational tumor-targeting medicine utilizing the Targeted RNAi molecule platform from Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., may be a safe and effective treatment for patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma. ARO-HIF2, an investigational tumor-targeting medicine utilizing the Targeted RNAi molecule (TRiM) platform from Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., may be a safe...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cell#Aro#Cell Growth#Ae#Dor#Recist#Ecog#Vegf#Mba#Aro Hif2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Immune Globulin Intravenous Treatment for Adult Dermatomyositis

The FDA has approved the first and only intravenous immunoglobulin indicated for use in adults with dermatomyositis. The FDA has approved the first and only intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) (Octagam, Octapharma USA) indicated for use in adults with dermatomyositis. A rare immune-mediated inflammatory disease, dermatomyositis is an idiopathic autoimmune disorder of unknown cause that affects the lives of approximately 10 out of every 1 million US residents.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers discover new set of signals that control production of goblet cells in the lung

Proper lung function relies on the precise balance of specialized epithelial cells (cells that line the surfaces of the body) that coordinate functions to maintain homeostasis. One important lung cell type is the goblet cell, which secretes mucus that helps protect the lining of the bronchus (major air passages of the lung) and trap microorganisms. Goblet cells are often increased in lung diseases, but signals that lead to their dysregulation are not well understood.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Anticancer activity of Fisetin against the human osteosarcoma cell lines.

Anticancer activity of Fisetin against the human osteosarcoma cell lines involves G2/M cell cycle arrest, mitochondrial apoptosis and inhibition of cell migration and invasion. Abstract Source:. J BUON. 2021 Mar-Apr;26(2):641. PMID: 34077025. Abstract Author(s):. Chunyang Xing, Yuzhu Zhang, Rong Su, Ronghuan Wu. Article Affiliation:. Chunyang Xing. Abstract:. Retraction of: 'Anticancer...
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Electric signals between individual cardiac cells regulate heartbeat

The rhythm in a working heart is regulated by electrical impulses. Disturbances of this bioelectrical process can result in cardiac arrhythmias, or irregularities in heartbeat -- a common ailment that can lead to illness and death. In Biophysics Reviews, by AIP Publishing, researchers from Harvard Medical School provide a state-of-the-art...
CancerNIH Director's Blog

EGFR activation limits the response of liver cancer to lenvatinib

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)-the most common form of liver cancer-is an aggressive malignancy with few effective treatment options1. Lenvatinib is a small-molecule inhibitor of multiple receptor tyrosine kinases that is used for the treatment of patients with advanced HCC, but this drug has only limited clinical benefit2. Here, using a kinome-centred CRISPR-Cas9 genetic screen, we show that inhibition of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) is synthetic lethal with lenvatinib in liver cancer. The combination of the EGFR inhibitor gefitinib and lenvatinib displays potent anti-proliferative effects in vitro in liver cancer cell lines that express EGFR and in vivo in xenografted liver cancer cell lines, immunocompetent mouse models and patient-derived HCC tumours in mice. Mechanistically, inhibition of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) by lenvatinib treatment leads to feedback activation of the EGFR-PAK2-ERK5 signalling axis, which is blocked by EGFR inhibition. Treatment of 12 patients with advanced HCC who were unresponsive to lenvatinib treatment with the combination of lenvatinib plus gefitinib (trial identifier NCT04642547) resulted in meaningful clinical responses. The combination therapy identified here may represent a promising strategy for the approximately 50% of patients with advanced HCC who have high levels of EGFR.
Canceronclive.com

Treatment Considerations: Chemotherapy + IO in ES SCLC

Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Anne Chiang, MD, PhD, Yale Cancer Center, Wade Iams, MD, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Stephen Liu, MD, Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Vivek Subbiah, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center. Panelists reflect on key points from recent studies in ES SCLC by discussing...
CancerEurekAlert

Researchers reverse emphysema in mice by injecting blood vessel wall cells

Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian in New York have discovered that injecting mice with pulmonary endothelial cells--the cells that line the walls of blood vessels in the lung--can reverse the symptoms of emphysema. The study, which will be published July 21 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), may lead to new treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), an inflammatory lung disease associated with smoking that is thought to be the third leading cause of death worldwide.
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Honokiol induces ferroptosis in colon cancer cells by regulating GPX4 activity.

Honokiol induces ferroptosis in colon cancer cells by regulating GPX4 activity. Cao Guo, Ping Liu, Ganlu Deng, Ying Han, Yihong Chen, Changjing Cai, Hong Shen, Gongping Deng, Shan Zeng. Article Affiliation:. Cao Guo. Abstract:. Colon cancer (CC) is a prevalent malignancy worldwide. Approaches to specifically induce tumor cell death have...
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Data From A Phase I Study Of RM-1929 Photoimmunotherapy In Japanese Patients With Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Was Published In The International Journal Of Clinical Oncology

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Medical, Inc. (Rakuten Medical) announced that data from a phase I, single-center, open-label study of RM-1929 photoimmunotherapy in Japanese patients with recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (rHNSCC) was accepted for publication in the International Journal of Clinical Oncology and published on June 24, 2021.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Dr. Kevin Zarrabi Talks Treatment of Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma

GU Oncology Today recently spoke with Dr. Kevin Zarrabi, Clinical Fellow, Hematology and Oncology, Fox Chase Cancer Center, to discuss therapeutic modalities in the treatment of renal cell carcinoma. GU Oncology Now: What prompted you to undertake this study?. Dr. Zarrabi: This is a highly relevant question that’s been discussed...
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Cytotoxic activities of Hypericum perforatum L. extracts against 2D and 3D cancer cell models.

Cytotoxic activities ofL. extracts against 2D and 3D cancer cell models. Ivana Z Matić, Sercan Ergün, Marija Đorđić Crnogorac, Sema Misir, Yüksel Aliyazicioğlu, Ana Damjanović, Hurija Džudžević-Čančar, Tatjana Stanojković, Kalbiye Konanç, Nina Petrović. Article Affiliation:. Ivana Z Matić. Abstract:. Six extracts were obtained from plant speciesL., collected at Samsun in...
ChinaNature.com

Author Correction: Rap2a serves as a potential prognostic indicator of renal cell carcinoma and promotes its migration and invasion through up-regulating p-Akt

The original Article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Jin-Xia Wu, Wen-Qi Du and Xiu-Cun Wang. Department of Pathology, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, 221004, China. Department of Physiology, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, 221004, China. Jiangsu Key Laboratory of Biological Cancer Therapy, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, 221002, China. Jiangsu Center...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Stem cell therapy in dermatology

Indian J Dermatol Venereol Leprol. 2021 Jun 24:1-15. doi: 10.25259/IJDVL_19_20. Online ahead of print. Stem cells are precursor cells present in many tissues with ability to differentiate into various types of cells. This interesting property of plasticity can have therapeutic implications and there has been substantial research in this field in last few decades. As a result, stem cell therapy is now used as a therapeutic modality in many conditions, and has made its way in dermatology too. Stem cells can be classified on the basis of their source and differentiating capacity. In skin, they are present in the inter-follicular epidermis, hair follicle, dermis and adipose tissue, which help in maintaining normal skin homeostasis and repair and regeneration during injury. In view of their unique properties, they have been employed in treatment of several dermatoses including systemic sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, scleromyxedema, alopecia, Merkel cell carcinoma, pemphigus vulgaris, psoriasis, wound healing, epidermolysis bullosa and even aesthetic medicine, with variable success. The advent of stem cell therapy has undoubtedly brought us closer to curative treatment of disorders previously considered untreatable. Nevertheless, there are multiple lacunae which need to be addressed including ideal patient selection, timing of intervention, appropriate conditioning regimens, post-intervention care and cost effectiveness. Further research in these aspects would help optimize the results of stem cell therapy.
Canceronclive.com

HER2-Specific CAR T Cells Induce Early Efficacy Without Dose-Limiting Toxicities in Pediatric CNS Tumors

Repetitive locoregional infusion of HER2-specific CAR T cells did not induce any dose-limiting toxicities. Repetitive locoregional infusion of HER2-specific CAR T cells did not induce any dose-limiting toxicities, according to findings from an interim analysis of the ongoing phase 1 BrainChild-01 trial (NCT03500991) that were published in Nature Medicine. Furthermore, the cells elicited clinical and correlative laboratory evidence of local central nervous system (CNS) immune activation in 3 pediatric patients with recurrent or refractory CNS tumors.
CancerScience Now

NF-κB–dependent IRF1 activation programs cDC1 dendritic cells to drive antitumor immunity

You are currently viewing the abstract. Conventional type 1 dendritic cells (cDC1s) are critical for antitumor immunity. They acquire antigens from dying tumor cells and cross-present them to CD8+ T cells, promoting the expansion of tumor-specific cytotoxic T cells. However, the signaling pathways that govern the antitumor functions of cDC1s in immunogenic tumors are poorly understood. Using single-cell transcriptomics to examine the molecular pathways regulating intratumoral cDC1 maturation, we found nuclear factor κB (NF-κB) and interferon (IFN) pathways to be highly enriched in a subset of functionally mature cDC1s. We identified an NF-κB–dependent and IFN-γ–regulated gene network in cDC1s, including cytokines and chemokines specialized in the recruitment and activation of cytotoxic T cells. By mapping the trajectory of intratumoral cDC1 maturation, we demonstrated the dynamic reprogramming of tumor-infiltrating cDC1s by NF-κB and IFN signaling pathways. This maturation process was perturbed by specific inactivation of either NF-κB or IFN regulatory factor 1 (IRF1) in cDC1s, resulting in impaired expression of IFN-γ–responsive genes and consequently a failure to efficiently recruit and activate antitumoral CD8+ T cells. Last, we demonstrate the relevance of these findings to patients with melanoma, showing that activation of the NF-κB/IRF1 axis in association with cDC1s is linked with improved clinical outcome. The NF-κB/IRF1 axis in cDC1s may therefore represent an important focal point for the development of new diagnostic and therapeutic approaches to improve cancer immunotherapy.
ScienceMedicalXpress

New insights into uncontrolled inflammation in COVID-19 patients

In a new study, published recently in the journal Circulation Research, scientists discover how the production of protective molecules known as specialized pro-resolving mediators (SPM) is altered in patients with COVID-19. The results suggest that treatments which increase SPM production, such as dexamethasone or SPM based drugs, could play a...
Diseases & Treatmentstargetedonc.com

Therapeutic Options for Patients With MPN

Dr Verstovsek and Dr Kuykendall discuss the limitations of past treatments for MPNs. Srdan Verstovsek, MD: Where are we with the new therapies, the targeted therapies looking at the underlying abnormality, which is hyperactivity of the JAK-STAT pathway in particular, so JAK inhibitors? To give us a sense as to where we were and where we are, I should say that for ET [essential thrombocythemia] and PV [polycythemia vera], and maybe you will join me in discussing myelofibrosis, in the past [therapies] for ET and PV were nonspecific. We had chemotherapy agents, from melphalan to busulfan, radioactive phosphorus, then hydroxyurea, and finally, some interferons. None of these were really attractive. We now know much about them, some are really toxic, like alkylating agents. We do not use them much at all.We were left basically with hydroxyurea in most of the cases—maybe anagrelide 20 years ago for ET; interferon was in and out with new some preparations, but they were never fully approved. Now we have a different spectrum of therapies for ET and PV. What was the state of myelofibrosis treatment in the past?
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Astragaloside IV inhibits cell invasion and metastasis in vulvar squamous cell carcinoma.

Astragaloside IV inhibits cell invasion and metastasis in vulvar squamous cell carcinoma through the TGF-β1/FAK/AKT signaling pathway. OBJECTIVES: To investigate the mechanism of astragaloside IV (AS-IV) inhibiting the invasion and metastasis of vulvar squamous cell carcinoma (VSCC). MATERIAL AND METHODS: MTT and plate colony-formation assays were used to examine the...
CancerMedscape News

What Is Next in Second- and Later-Line Treatment of Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma?

Keiichiro Mori; Manuela Schmidinger; Fahad Quhal; Shin Egawa; Shahrokh F. Shariat; Viktor Grünwald. Purpose of Review: The current treatment landscape of metastatic renal cell carcinoma has changed dramatically from the dominance of single-agent tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy to immune-checkpoint inhibitor (ICI)-based combinations in recent years. However, the optimal subsequent therapy remains ill-defined owing to the novelty of this approach.
Houston, TXtargetedonc.com

Epstein Barr Virus T-Cell Therapy Mitigates Challenges of CAR Treatments in Lymphoma

Encouraging findings from an ongoing phase 1 trial evaluating an off-the-shelf, allogeneic CD30-CAR Epstein Barr virus–specific T-cell therapy, evaluated in patients with lymphoma. Encouraging findings from an ongoing phase 1 trial (NCT04288726) evaluating an off-the-shelf, allogeneic CD30-CAR Epstein Barr virus–specific T-cell (EBVST) therapy (TT11X) evaluated in patients with lymphoma were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy