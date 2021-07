With the free-falling Cubs reportedly entering sell mode ahead of the trade deadline, could Kris Bryant be dealt to the Mets for real this time?. Back in February, Chicago’s third baseman told reporters he had received a text from an unknown Connecticut number welcoming him to the Mets, an uneasy sight for Bryant, who had been in the middle of several trade rumors. It wound up not being true, but it could become Bryant’s reality now that the Cubs are looking to sell and reportedly sending scouts to Mets minor league affiliates.