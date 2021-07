MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With COVID-19 cases rising in Riley Co., USD 383 is reviewing its back-to-school plans. Superintendent Dr. Marvin Wade told Manhattan-Ogden board members at their meeting Wednesday night that administrators return to work Thursday, and will begin a review of their pandemic plan. They will determine whether any changes are necessary, and hope to provide an update to parents and staff by the end of next week.