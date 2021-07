The Napa American Little League 10-11 All-Stars won the District 53 Tournament title on their own field Saturday with a 12-3 rout of Benicia at Garfield Park. Luke Tarap was 4 for 5 with two runs scored, Riley Chambers went 3 for 4 with a run scored, Max DeLuca went 3 for 5 with two runs scored, James Keller was 2 for 5 with two doubles and a run scored, and Liam Hunkins went 1 for 2 with a walk and hit by pitch and two runs scored.