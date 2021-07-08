Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Search Is On For Purple Heart Stolen From Florida Marine Corps Veteran

Posted by 
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The search is on for a Purple Heart after a home health aide is accused of stealing it from the veteran for whom she was working. Port St. Lucie Police say they are also looking for Vanessa Smith, who they accuse of stealing property from three other victims that were supposed to be receiving her services.

wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 1

NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#The Purple Heart#Marine Corps#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Urban Search and Rescue Team Honored In Surfside

Members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Urban Search and Rescue Team being honored as they leave the Surfside collapse site after a month-long deployment. Task Force 2 leader Scott Dean says they worked grueling 12-hour shifts around the clock trying to do as much as humanly possible to locate victims during the search and rescue phase. He says their hearts will always be with the victims and their families. The teams have been on site since the building collapsed June 24th, killing at least 97 people. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says this signals a new phase of the catastrophe and she wants the governor to create a state wide task for to ensure this never happens again. She wants the group to look into laws, building codes, inspections and deregulation. Fried's office has a consumer hotline for anyone who has a concern or complaint about their building or charitable contribution to Surfside. The city is hosting a Surfside Strong Memorial Symphony Sunday.
Martin County, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Gator Attacks Man In Martin County

A man was seriously injured Monday in an alligator attack in Stuart. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the victim fell off his bike at a park that includes a nature preserve and that's when the alligator bit him. The victim was airlifted from Halpatiokee Regional Park to a hospital...
Pembroke Pines, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Cops Search For 'Up Skirt' Photog

Police in Pembroke Pines are on the hunt for a suspect caught on surveillance video, doing some inappropriate surveillance of his own. Video shows a man using a cellphone to take photos up a woman's dress at the TJ Maxx store along Pines Boulevard. Detectives are searching for the suspect...
Florida StatePosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Police Warn Of Scam That Cost Florida Veteran $57k

The Boynton Beach Police Department is warning of a new scam making the rounds. A Boynton Beach man was ripped off to the tune of nearly $60,000 by someone who reached out to him, claiming to be a representative from the Gates Foundation. They said he qualified for a substantial grant, because he was a widower and a disabled veteran.
AccidentsPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Crews Recovering Personal Items After Condo Collapse

Crews working to recover bodies at the collapse site of Champlain Towers South have found a number of items they hope will give some closure to survivors and family members of those lost. Miami-Dade Police Director Freddie Ramirez says they're finding religious, family heirlooms and more. Ramirez says the items...
Windermere, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Central Florida police officer, son, arrested in connection with D.C. riot

The FBI has arrested a Windermere police officer and the man's son- a former police officer- for their alleged involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol in January. Officer Kevin Tuck has been with the Windermere Police Department since 2019 and before that worked for 6 years with the Longwood Police Department. Tuck's son- Nathaniel Tuck- is a former officer with the Apopka Police Department who resigned last year.
Surfside, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

iHeartMedia Miami/Fort Lauderdale Salutes Surfside First Responders

SOS Food Labs (Doug Banks and Christopher Woods) Cano Health & Hero Wipes (Diamond Wipes) @diamondwipes @iamcanohealth. SouthPromo.com (Jessica Williams) "Our team and partners express our deep gratitude to our First Responder for their Surfside mission and also acknowledge what they do daily to help and protect South Floridians." Market President, Shari Gonzalez continues, "Our prayers continue to be with these men and women, their families, and all impacted by the Surfside tragedy."
Dade City, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Pasco Standoff Ends With Suspect Dead

DADE CITY -- Deputies say a Dade City man killed himself after firing on deputies who were serving warrants Monday night. Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco told reports that 50-year-old Lewis Moores was wanted for driving with a suspended or revoked license, grand theft auto, and fleeing to elude. When deputies...
Davie, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Davie Police BOLO Issued

Davie Police are on the hunt for a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting. Police say the incident happened at Playland Village in the 3800 Block of SW 60th Terrace. Detectives say an unknown suspect fired 3 rounds into the apartment building on Sunday evening, July 11th around 7:30 p.m. One bullet smashed through a window and into the ceiling.
Palm Beach, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Two Toddlers Left Alone In Hotel Room At The Breakers Palm Beach

A couple faces charges after leaving two toddlers alone in a hotel room at the famous Breakers Resort in Palm Beach. Police say 32-year old Tatiana Newell and 36-year old Joseph Newell had gone to dinner at the hotel on July 1st, when housekeepers went into the room to clean it around 9 p.m. That's when they found the children, who appeared to be around one and two years old, sleeping in cribs.

Comments / 1

Community Policy