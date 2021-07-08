Search Is On For Purple Heart Stolen From Florida Marine Corps Veteran

Members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Urban Search and Rescue Team being honored as they leave the Surfside collapse site after a month-long deployment. Task Force 2 leader Scott Dean says they worked grueling 12-hour shifts around the clock trying to do as much as humanly possible to locate victims during the search and rescue phase. He says their hearts will always be with the victims and their families. The teams have been on site since the building collapsed June 24th, killing at least 97 people. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says this signals a new phase of the catastrophe and she wants the governor to create a state wide task for to ensure this never happens again. She wants the group to look into laws, building codes, inspections and deregulation. Fried's office has a consumer hotline for anyone who has a concern or complaint about their building or charitable contribution to Surfside. The city is hosting a Surfside Strong Memorial Symphony Sunday.