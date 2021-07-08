Harley-Davidson Launches LiveWire ONE With A Serious Price Drop
Plenty of OEMs are thinking electric in 2021, but most aren’t creating entirely new sub-brands to showcase those models. In May, 2021, Harley-Davidson first announced its plan to spin off its LiveWire brand into its own thing. Then, in June, Motorcycle.com’s Dennis Chung dug up some interesting info about the upcoming “new” model out of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s latest VIN filings. Would it be more of the same, or could we expect much to change when LiveWire ONE finally made its debut?www.rideapart.com
Comments / 1