Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Harley-Davidson Launches LiveWire ONE With A Serious Price Drop

By Janaki Jitchotvisut
RideApart
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlenty of OEMs are thinking electric in 2021, but most aren’t creating entirely new sub-brands to showcase those models. In May, 2021, Harley-Davidson first announced its plan to spin off its LiveWire brand into its own thing. Then, in June, Motorcycle.com’s Dennis Chung dug up some interesting info about the upcoming “new” model out of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s latest VIN filings. Would it be more of the same, or could we expect much to change when LiveWire ONE finally made its debut?

www.rideapart.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harley Davidson#Price Drop#Livewire#Electric Motor#Harley Davidson Launches#Motorcycle Com#Vin#Nhtsa#The Motor Company#Showa Big Piston#Michelin#Brake#Brembo#Ims Outdoors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Carscycleworld.com

2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S Video First Look

The motorcycle world is reeling after the announcement of Harley-Davidson’s new 2021 Sportster S. This bike is a big change from Sportsters of the past. With a liquid-cooled engine that’s also a stressed member of the trellis frame, the Sportster is moving toward higher levels of technology and performance. While some are excited by the new and vastly improved power-to-weight ratio, others are skeptical of the new Sportster’s factory equipment.
CarsRideApart

Seat Concepts Launches Custom Seats For The Yamaha Ténéré 700

The Yamaha Ténéré 700 has proven itself as a capable adventure tourer, as well as a decent long-distance machine. However, a lot of people find its saddle to be just a little bit on the hard side. While it’s obvious that Yamaha had to strike a balance between performance and comfort, the fact of the matter is there’s just no one-size-fits-all type deal when it comes to motorcycles. This is exactly where the aftermarket comes into play.
CarsJalopnik

What Do You Want To Know About The 2022 Harley-Davidson Sportster S?

Everything you thought you knew about Harley-Davidson is changing, and the new Sportster is proof of that. Sure the bike still has throwback-cool good looks, and forward foot controls, but it has been given so many changes in this new generation that it’s hardly recognizable as a Sportster. With a brand new Revolution Max engine making 121 horsepower and 94 lb-ft of torque, the power output sounds American Cruiser, but the internally balanced watercooled dual-overhead camshaft engine decidedly doesn’t. Oh, this is going to be interesting!
London, KYSentinel-Echo

Wildcat Harley-Davidson under new ownership

LONDON—London's Wildcat Harley-Davidson is under new ownership after Steve and Anne Deli announced their purchase of the dealership on Thursday. The pair purchased Wildcat Harley-Davidson from previous owner Scott Maddux. The new owners plans to retain the strong and highly recognizable name "Wildcat Harley-Davidson," as well as its iconic dealership...
CarsRideApart

This Custom Electric Honda CB200 Puts A New Spin On Neo-Retro

Just like motorcycles from the factory, the custom bike scene has advanced leaps and bounds. Custom bikes aren’t just looking better, they’re performing better, too. Just take a look at this gorgeous custom Honda CB200 which has aptly been renamed EV200. Why? Well, the folks over at San Francisco-based custom shop Omega Motors have swapped the bike’s conventional gasoline engine out for a fully electric powertrain.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Harley-Davidson Sportster S motorcycle revealed packing 121-horsepower

One of the most iconic motorcycle brands in the entire world is Harley-Davidson. The motorcycle manufacturer has revealed a new version of its iconic Sportster called the Sportster S. Harley says the motorcycle is designed to deliver a thrilling riding experience and to bring a new era of performance to the Sportster name.
Kentucky StateUnion Leader

Owners of Laconia Harley-Davidson add a ninth story, this one in Kentucky

LONDON, Ky. — London's Wildcat Harley-Davidson is under new ownership after Steve and Anne Deli announced their purchase of the dealership on Thursday. The pair purchased Wildcat Harley-Davidson from previous owner Scott Maddux. The new owners plans to retain the strong and highly recognizable name "Wildcat Harley-Davidson," as well as...
CarsRideApart

Harley-Davidson And Rev’It! Partner On Pan America Adventure Gear

Harley-Davidson's new Pan America was a critical and commercial success when it hit the market in April, 2021. While more Harlistas are taking to the trail, a leather jacket, jeans, and open-face helmet don’t typically fare well off-road. That’s where gear powerhouse Rev’It! stepped in, joining forces with the Motor Company for an adventure lineup including two touring suits, gloves, and helmets.
EconomyForbes

Harley-Davidson To Deliver Mixed Results?

Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2021 results on Wednesday, July 21. We expect HOG to give mixed results, beating the consensus estimates for revenues but missing the earnings. The company missed consensus estimates of earnings for two of the last four quarters and missed revenue estimates in three of the last four quarters. In the last few years the company has seen a continuous fall in sales volume which increased in 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2021 the company saw growth of 9% in sales volume led by the North America region. We expect North America sales to continue growing while EMEA and Latin America will start recovering.
CarsPosted by
Outsider.com

Harley-Davidson Launches Pre-Owned Motorcycle Marketplace

Harley-Davidson is banking on the hunger for motorcycle riding by starting its first-ever online marketplace. At H-D1 Marketplace, motorcycle fans can buy and sell pre-owned and certified pre-owned bikes. Think Craigslist, but for Harley-Davidson bikes. The Milwaukee Business News reported that a 12-month limited warranty was part of the program. The warranty covers the engine and transmission.
CarsRideApart

Get On This Harley-Davidson Hummer From 1955 For Sale

This is probably the smallest Harley that you can get your hands on: The Harley-Davidson Hummer. It's quite a peculiar item, this bike. It's a first model year production, and it only has a 125cc two-stroke motor that's air-cooled and has such a tiny cylinder head that pushes out three horsepower. Power goes to the rear wheels via a three-speed transmission and a standard chain. Of course, it's carbureted and has a set of 19-inch wheels wrapped in 3.50-inch Cheng Shin tires—Cheng-what now? Apart from the no-name rubber, the bike actually features an inverted fork along with rubber gaiters for the front. However, the bike does feature a hard tail and the only things that'll keep your bum from getting numb are the springs on the seat—at least there are two of them.
MusicRideApart

Harley Lifts Covers On Revolution Max-Powered 2021 Sportster S

Harley-Davidson's Sportster lineup hit the market way back in 1957. The entry-level model championed the Motor Company’s Iron Head mill until 1986 when the Evolution engine revamped the range. Since then, the Sportster has featured the same Evolution V-twin nestled into a double-cradle steel frame. In July, 2018, Harley unveiled...

Comments / 1

Community Policy