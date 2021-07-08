Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

1st Brigade equipment arrives in Europe

Posted by 
Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

1st Brigade, 1st Infantry Division troops will deploy to Europe for a 9-month in support of the Atlantic Resolve misson. Equipment from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division rolls off the ship in Gdansk, Poland ready to move on to forward locations.

littleapplepost.com

Comments / 0

Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdansk#Infantry#1st Brigade#1st Infantry Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

The moment Russia opened fire: Vladimir Putin patrol boat launches a cannon burst in warning to British destroyer... then THREE ships follow it for 200 miles

In a burst of orange flame from the barrel of its 30mm cannon, this appears to be the dramatic moment a Russian patrol vessel opens fire near a British warship. The footage, released by Russia's coastguard last night, seems to give a deck-eye view of the incident from one of the two patrol vessels which harassed HMS Defender in the Black Sea.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Marines Had An “Aircraft Carrier On Land” With Catapults And Arresting Gear In Vietnam

Built from scratch, Chu Lai Air Base in South Vietnam was in the thick of exactly where tactical airpower was needed. During the long conflict in Southeast Asia, U.S. Marines Corps jets regularly flew from bases on land in direct support of troops on the ground. However, only one of the airbases that the service operated from in South Vietnam was actually outfitted with arrester wires and even catapult launch gear. This was at Chu Lai, where the Marines built themselves what was basically a land-based “aircraft carrier” that was utilized by A-4 Skyhawk light attack jets and, later, F-4 Phantom II fighters.
MilitaryTelegraph

Hunter becomes hunted as Royal Navy helicopters hound Russian submarines

A Russian submarine stalked the Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) prompting a helicopter hunt for the vessel, The Telegraph can reveal. Merlin helicopters were scrambled to search for the Russian submarine when the group was passing through the eastern Mediterranean. The two aircraft dropped sonobuoys - equipment designed to...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

British Carrier Joins Forces With U.S. Flattop And Amphibious Assault Ship In Gulf Of Aden

HMS Queen Elizabeth joined American and Dutch warships in the Gulf of Aden, an important maritime crossroads. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.K. Royal Navy's aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth linked up with one of her American counterparts, the Nimitz class USS Ronald Reagan, as well as the Wasp class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima, among other warships, for a large force exercise in the Gulf of Aden today. This was a major demonstration of allied naval power in a body of water that forms a maritime crossroads between a number of strategically significant areas.
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Afghan neighbour Tajikistan holds largest ever military exercise

DUSHANBE, July 22 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's northern neighbour Tajikistan held its largest ever military exercise on Thursday involving the Central Asian nation's entire army, and President Emomali Rakhmon urged vigilance amid fighting to the south of the border. Insecurity has been growing in Afghanistan in recent weeks, largely spurred by...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

Turkish F-16s, troops join NATO air policing mission

July 7 (UPI) -- Four F-16 fighter planes of Turkey's air force, and a detachment of 80 troops, are in Poland to assist in NATO air policing duties, NATO announced. They arrived at Malbork air base, in northern Poland, on Tuesday for a 10-week assignment with Poland's air force and other deployed forces in support of NATO's air policing mission in its eastern region.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

German military completes withdrawal from Afghanistan

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - The German military late on Tuesday concluded its withdrawal from Afghanistan after almost two decades, finishing Germany's deadliest military mission since World War 2. "Our last troops left Afghanistan this night after almost 20 years and are on their way home," German Defence Minister Annegret...
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

A Funding Shortfall Is Sending Germany’s Best Weapons to the Scrapyard

In the past year, numerous articles have arisen demonstrating the Bundeswehr’s lack of readiness. The modern German armed forces, or Bundeswehr, were created just ten years after the end of World War II. Cold war tensions and the presence of Soviet troops in East Germany, Czechoslovakia and Poland made a West German defense force necessary.
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

Army fires this missile for the first time in Australia

For the first time, the Army has fired its Patriot surface-to-air missile on the Australian continent. Soldiers with the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, hit target drones with the missile system on Friday as the bi-annual Talisman Sabre military exercise kicked off, according to an Army statement.
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

British destroyers to carry additional missiles

July 7 (UPI) -- Contracts with European defense contractor MBDA UK will improve missile capabilities of the British Royal Navy's destroyers, the British Defense Ministry announced this week. A statement on Tuesday said the Common Anti-Air Modular Missile program, known as CAMM or Sea Ceptor, will be integrated into weapons...
Militaryepcan.com

Iraq deployment ahead for 1st Stryker Brigade

The Department of the Army announced the upcoming rotation to Iraq of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, stationed at Fort Carson. The 1st SBCT will replace the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana Army National Guard, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to Operation Inherent Resolve.
MilitaryPosted by
Little Apple Post

1st Infantry Division Forward arrives in Poland

1st Infantry Division Forward from Fort Riley has assumed authority of Atlantic Resolve Mission Command Element. The Atlantic Resolve Forward Division Headquarters serves as the intermediate headquarters between U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and U.S. regionally allocated forces deployed throughout the eight eastern European Atlantic Resolve countries of Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.
Aerospace & Defensetheredstonerocket.com

1st Space Brigade to share expertise with Marines

FORT CARSON, Colo – In August, the Space and Missile Defense Command’s 1st Space Brigade will begin training select Marines on how the Army uses space-based capabilities to assist warfighters. Marines from the newly activated Marine Corps Forces Space Command at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska, will train...
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

Two Army brigade deployments to Mideast and Europe announced

Army officials have announced two upcoming unit rotations to Europe and the Middle East. The 4th Infantry Division’s 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team from Fort Carson, Colorado, will deploy approximately 1,800 personnel this summer to Iraq to support Operation Inherent Resolve. The Stryker unit will replace the 256th Infantry Brigade...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

F-35B From British Carrier Flies Over Russian Forces Training To Sink Enemy Warships

Tu-22M3 bombers and MiG-31K fighters have also been brandishing their anti-ship missiles during the latest round of drills in the Mediterranean. The Russian naval task force deployed to Syria in recent days appears to have stepped up its drills in the eastern Mediterranean. At the same time, a recent video shows that at least some of the Russian participants have been shadowed by F-35B stealth jets operating from the U.K. Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth that’s conducting combat operations in the region, against ISIS targets. The latest Russian maneuvers come as tensions between Moscow and the United Kingdom remain high, after a Royal Navy destroyer sailed in waters close to Russian-occupied Crimea last week, and as large-scale, U.S.-led maneuvers in the Black Sea kick off today.
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

Good Luck: The A-10 Warthog Is Pointing Its Guns at Naval Vessels

The low- and slow-flying A-10 — the Air Force’s premier tank-killer — might seem like an odd choice for a maritime patrol plane, especially in air space where there’s a good chance of running into supersonic Chinese fighters. Here's What You Need To Remember: The radar-less A-10 is capable of fighting at sea, provided...

Comments / 0

Community Policy