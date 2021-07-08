Local View: Biden can heed calls to protect BWCAW, our 'crown jewel'

Growing up in Duluth in the 1940s and ‘50s was exciting for a youth bedazzled by the bountiful natural resources surrounding us, especially the magnificent Lake Superior and its incomparable North Shore. Further north there was country that simply took your breath away, with plentiful opportunities for camping and canoe trips; at times I thought I was living in a paradise. Eventually I learned that this special part of Minnesota was part of the Superior National Forest and what has come to be known as the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. I was honored to work in the White House when President Jimmy Carter and Vice President Walter Mondale persuaded Congress to enact the BWCA Wilderness Act of 1978.