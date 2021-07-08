Cancel
Amerigroup Foundation Helps Fund Maryland Food Bank’s Successful “Pantry on the Go” Initiative

By Staff
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 14 days ago

As a means to effectively combat food insecurity, the Amerigroup Foundation donated a total of  $40,000 to the Maryland Food Bank to support the food bank’s “Pantry on the Go” program, which works with various organizations to set up mobile pantries across the state.

“At Amerigroup, we are committed to materially and measurably improving the health and well-being of families and communities throughout Maryland,” said Lori Hammond, Amerigroup Maryland Director of Marketing. “By partnering with the Maryland Food Bank, we’re able to ensure low-income residents who don’t have access to traditional pantries can still obtain food and resource donations.”

Between 2020 and  2021, the Maryland Food Bank hosted more than 3,670 Pantry-on the Go events for their neighbors in underserved communities, distributing a total of 105,422 pounds of food (which translates to 87,851 meals) to approximately 3,200 families. This program continues to be one of the most effective and efficient ways to distribute nutritious food to families and communities in need safely.

“Food insecurity was a major issue before COVID-19, and now, as a result of the pandemic, many more people are unsure where their next meal will come from. However, with the help of the Amerigroup Foundation, we were able to efficiently adapt our distribution methods in compliance with CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of our clients, pantry coordinators, and volunteers,” said Carly Frank, Maryland Food Bank Director of the Strategic Partnerships.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn't post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
State
Maryland State
#Food Pantries#Food Insecurity#Food Distribution#Charity#The Amerigroup Foundation#The Maryland Food Bank#Amerigroup Maryland#Cdc
