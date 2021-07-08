Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annapolis, MD

Franchot Continues Countdown to July 15 State Tax Filing Deadline

By Comptroller Of Maryland
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QUshp_0arBqmfd00

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (July 8, 2021) – Comptroller Peter Franchot encourages taxpayers with last-minute questions about their state income tax returns before the July 15 filing deadline to seek assistance from agency staff, either in person or virtually.

The Comptroller extended the deadline by three months due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as state and federal legislation that required extensive changes to 2020 tax forms in the middle of the tax filing season.

No interest or penalties will be assessed if returns are filed and taxes owed are paid by July 15. The extended deadline applies to 2020 individual, fiduciary and corporate income tax returns, as well as 2021 first and second quarter estimated payments.

“The least we could do to provide a small dose of relief to Marylanders financially impacted by the pandemic is give them more time to file and pay taxes,” Comptroller Franchot said. “As always, agency staffers stand ready to respect taxpayers, respond to taxpayer needs and get results in a timely manner.”

Individual taxpayers who filed a federal extension automatically get a state extension, with both lasting until October 15. If you expect to owe the state money, that must be paid by July 15 to avoid being assessed interest and penalties. If a taxpayer did not request a federal extension and more time is needed to file state taxes, follow the instructions on Form PV . Filing this form extends the time to submit taxes, but does not extend the time to pay.

Comptroller Franchot recently announced a temporary, automatic waiver of interest and penalties for pass-through entities (PTEs) filing and paying their 2020 income taxes by September 15, 2021.  The waiver was a result of legislation passed in the 2021 legislative session that required revisions to the 2020 PTE forms.  The waiver applies to late payment interest and penalty that otherwise would have been incurred on payments made after July 15, 2021 if the 2020 returns are filed and tax is paid by September 15, 2021. PTE filers who need additional relief may send requests to PTEREQUEST@Marylandtaxes.gov .

The agency’s 12 branch offices are located in Annapolis, Baltimore, Cumberland, Elkton, Frederick, Greenbelt, Hagerstown, Salisbury, Towson, Upper Marlboro, Waldorf and Wheaton for in-person visits. However, the agency will continue to provide service to taxpayers via virtual appointments. Those appointments can be scheduled at www.marylandtaxes.gov and clicking on the “Locations” tab.

Comptroller Franchot’s office has processed more than 2.9 million state returns this tax season with more than $2.1 billion in refunds issued to more than 2.1 million taxpayers, with refunds averaging $1,000.

For more information or if you have questions about your state return, email taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov or call 410-260-7980 from Central Maryland or 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) from elsewhere. Assistance is available Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The post Franchot Continues Countdown to July 15 State Tax Filing Deadline appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Waldorf, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Hagerstown, MD
City
Upper Marlboro, MD
City
Elkton, MD
City
Annapolis, MD
City
Towson, MD
City
Wheaton, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Franchot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Income Taxes#Tax Filing#Corporate Income Tax#State Income Tax#Marylanders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Politics
Related
Annapolis, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Comptroller Franchot: More Than 3 Million State Tax Returns Processed

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (July 19, 2021) – Comptroller Peter Franchot announced today that his agency has processed more than three million state tax returns for the 2020 tax year, with more than 2.7 million, or 90 percent of returns filed electronically. So far, more than $2.3 billion in refunds has been returned to 2.3 million Maryland taxpayers. […] The post Comptroller Franchot: More Than 3 Million State Tax Returns Processed appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Department Offers Maryland Farmers One-Time Bonus for Approved CLEAR30 Enrollment

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Maryland farmers who are enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) and Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) with contracts due to expire on Sept. 30, 2021, now have the opportunity to transition to a 30-year contract option through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Clean Lakes, Estuaries, And Rivers initiative (CLEAR30). To encourage […] The post Department Offers Maryland Farmers One-Time Bonus for Approved CLEAR30 Enrollment appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Prince Frederick, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Releases Midterm Report Focused on Covid-19 Relief and County Finances

Prince Frederick, MD- Calvert County’s midterm progress report highlights the government’s successful Covid-19 health and safety response and its economic stability during a period ravaged by the pandemic. The report, released on July 22, 2021, covered the government action taken by several of its local agencies to stop the spread of Covid-19 and provided $8 […] The post Calvert County Releases Midterm Report Focused on Covid-19 Relief and County Finances appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
EconomyPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

IRS improves services to taxpayers with digital authorizations and launch of new Tax Pro Account

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today launched a new feature that will give taxpayers digital control over who can represent them or view their tax records, a groundbreaking step in the agency’s expansion of electronic options for taxpayers and tax professionals. The new feature, one of many recent enhancements to the Online Account for individuals, will allow individual […] The post IRS improves services to taxpayers with digital authorizations and launch of new Tax Pro Account appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lt. Governor Rutherford Announces $5.5 Million in Competitive Grants as Part of Maryland Stop Overdose Strategy

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford today announced at the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster that Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center (OOCC) is distributing nearly $5.5 million through its Competitive Grant Program for Fiscal Year 2022 to fund projects that address the opioid and substance use crisis. Lt. Governor Rutherford was joined for today’s […] The post Lt. Governor Rutherford Announces $5.5 Million in Competitive Grants as Part of Maryland Stop Overdose Strategy appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
IndustryPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Will Vaccine Mandates Become Prevalent In The Business Community?

With the Delta variant rapidly spreading, particularly among unvaccinated Americans, the question of vaccine mandates looms on the horizon. After all, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci recently expressed his support for local governments to increase such mandates for both schools and businesses. And in Europe, vaccine mandates are in full swing, with […] The post Will Vaccine Mandates Become Prevalent In The Business Community? appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hoyer Advocates for More Than $4.7 Million in Funding for Communities in Southern Maryland

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) applauded the inclusion of $4,710,000 for Southern Maryland after the full committee markup of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, and Related Agencies; Subcommittee on Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies; and Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies funding bills for the Fiscal Year 2022.
PoliticsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles, St. Mary’s Awarded Broadband Funding for Infrastructure

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced awards to expand broadband internet access to more than 12,000 households in 18 counties. Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Office of Statewide Broadband (OSB), $29,472,131 in grant funding will support network infrastructure projects by local internet service providers that will provide connectivity to unserved […] The post Charles, St. Mary’s Awarded Broadband Funding for Infrastructure appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s County Property Tax Challenge Program

LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County seeks to stimulate and incentivize investment in commercial real property and has announced a new program to provide tax relief to commercial property owners. The Property Tax Challenge supports renovations, rehabilitation, and upgrades of commercial real property. Commercial property owners in challenged areas who invest at least 10% of the […] The post St. Mary’s County Property Tax Challenge Program appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hoyer, Cardin, and Van Hollen Announce over $200K for SoMD Fire and EMS Departments

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) and Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD), and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) today announced $1,037,955 in American Rescue Plan funding for fire and emergency rescue departments in Southern Maryland and along the Eastern Shore. “Our volunteer firefighters and first responders often risk their lives to serve and protect our communities and have worked […] The post Hoyer, Cardin, and Van Hollen Announce over $200K for SoMD Fire and EMS Departments appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Dept. of Health and Maryland State Dept of Education announce Request for Applications to facilitate COVID-19 testing for 2021-2022 school year

– The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) today announced aRequest For Applications(RFA) from MarylandK-12 public and non-public schoolsto receive funding to facilitate COVID-19screening testing programs for the 2021-2022 school year. The funding has been made available through the Centers for Disease Control...
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Planning Commission Supports Education Growth in Waldorf

After a Charles County Planning Commission public hearing, the county is one step closer to passing a law that will allow the expansion of private primary and secondary school education in Waldorf, which will give families more options on where to send their children to school.  Following the testimonies given Monday evening by several parents […] The post Charles County Planning Commission Supports Education Growth in Waldorf appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PoliticsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Grants Gateway Open for FY23 Resilience and Restoration Funds

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced the Grants Gateway application is open for local governments and organizations for Fiscal Year 2023, which begins July 1, 2022. Through this process, funding is available for projects that restore local waterways, increase communities’ resilience to climate change and storm impacts, strengthen local economies, develop the next generation of environmental stewards, and foster sustainable development and use of Maryland waterways with projects that benefit the general boating public.
TrafficPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hogan Administration Announces Nearly $1 Million in Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Grants

GLEN BURNIE, MD (July 19, 2021) – The Hogan Administration today announced distribution of nearly $1 million in state highway safety grants to 30 organizations and law enforcement agencies for initiatives focusing on pedestrian and bicycle safety. The funds will be dispersed by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety […] The post Hogan Administration Announces Nearly $1 Million in Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Grants appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Chesapeake, VAPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

GoPro surveys show benefits of Chesapeake oyster restoration

A new study supplies more evidence that oyster restoration efforts are having the desired impact in Maryland’s tidal rivers, forming better reefs than those set aside as sanctuaries or regularly maintained for commercial harvests. The differences are visible to the naked eye — or, in this case, the camera lens. For the first time, researchers […] The post GoPro surveys show benefits of Chesapeake oyster restoration appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Declares July 17-25 Maryland Buy Local Week

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today proclaimed July 17-25 “Maryland Buy Local Week” to support Maryland farms and seafood operations that continue to provide Marylanders with fresh, local products. Throughout the week, Marylanders are encouraged to participate in the Buy Local Challenge by incorporating at least one locally grown, produced, or harvested product into their meals each day.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

AACo Board Of Education Member Candace C.W. Antwine Passes Away

Annapolis, MD- It is with overwhelming sadness that the Board of Education announces the death of Board Member Candace C.W. Antwine, who passed away on July 16, 2021. A U.S. Navy veteran, Ms. Antwine was elected to a six-year term representing District 1 on the Board of Education in November 2018 and took her oath […] The post AACo Board Of Education Member Candace C.W. Antwine Passes Away appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Hits Milestones Across Transportation Network As Highway, Airport And Port Numbers Approach Pre-Pandemic Levels

HANOVER, MD – With the lifting of Maryland’s pandemic-related State of Emergency by Governor Larry Hogan on July 1, Marylanders are returning to roadways, airways, and other forms of travel in numbers approaching pre-pandemic levels, marking major milestones for state transportation, tourism, and economic recovery. At the height of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy