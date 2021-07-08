Bill Cosby plans new comedy tour, book about time in prison

In a surprising turn of events, Bill Cosby was released from prison after his sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The disgraced 83-year-old comedian had been convicted of three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and was in the midst of serving a 3-to-10-year sentence for his crimes. But his sentence was vacated as a result of a court rule technicality — not because he was found innocent of the charges. The former standup now returns to civilian life with a smaller fortune than he once had. Just how much has he lost as a result of his convictions? Here’s a look into Bill Cosby’s net worth in 2021.