Bill Cosby plans new comedy tour, book about time in prison

By WRAL
WRAL
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Cosby is planning a docuseries and comedy tour. According to TMZ, Cosby, who was released from prison on June 30 after serving three years for sexual assault, is working on a five part docuseries and wants to do standup comedy again.

Bill Cosby
#Standup Comedy#Prison#About Time#Tmz
CelebritiesRegister Citizen

Bill Cosby Is Out of Prison but He's Not Welcome in Hollywood: 'He Is Toxic'

Bill Cosby built an entertainment empire by playing a helpful, wholesome, fatherly figure in everything from his landmark “Cosby Show” on NBC to the animated “Fat Albert” series to memorable commercials for Jell-O Pudding Pops. But industry insiders say there is little chance that the disgraced 83-year-old entertainer may be...
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Bill Cosby to be set free after conviction overturned

Bill Cosby will walk out of state prison a free man after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decided to vacate his conviction. Cosby’s attorney successfully argued that Cosby suffered “unquantifiable prejudice” in the case that sent the 83-year-old disgraced comedian to prison for three to 10 years on aggravated indecent assault convictions.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Who Is Bill Cosby's Wife?

Now that Bill Cosby is a free man, attention is turning back to his family. One such person who has all eyes on her is Cosby's wife, Camille, who has been with the comedian since 1964. Though she's remained out of the public eye, Camille Cosby has been one of the sole constants in Bill Cosby's life, remaining by his side throughout his multiple affairs and even through the sexual assault charges.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Bill Cosby Speaks Out After Prison Release: I Have Always Maintained My Innocence

Bill Cosby continues to maintain his innocence in a new statement released to the public shortly after the comedian's release from prison. On Wednesday, it was decided by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that Cosby did not have a proper trial, and the result was for his conviction to be completely overturned. Hours later, Cosby was back at his home where he'll be spending the night in a warm bed with his days in prison now behind him.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

How Bill Cosby’s Legal Issues Affected His Net Worth

In a surprising turn of events, Bill Cosby was released from prison after his sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The disgraced 83-year-old comedian had been convicted of three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and was in the midst of serving a 3-to-10-year sentence for his crimes. But his sentence was vacated as a result of a court rule technicality — not because he was found innocent of the charges. The former standup now returns to civilian life with a smaller fortune than he once had. Just how much has he lost as a result of his convictions? Here’s a look into Bill Cosby’s net worth in 2021.
CelebritiesNY Daily News

Here’s what Bill Cosby had to say after his prison release

Bill Cosby has made his first remarks since the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered that the comedian’s conviction be overturned, prompting his immediate release from prison. The disgraced comedian, who became a free man on Wednesday afternoon, took to Twitter and maintained he did nothing wrong. “I have never changed my...
CelebritiesComplex

50 Cent Reacts to Bill Cosby’s Sentence Being Overturned

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the sexual assault conviction of Bill Cosby on Wednesday, and ordered his release from prison after finding that he was denied protection against self-incrimination. Hours later, the ever-opinionated 50 Cent took to Instagram to respond: “My son Bill beat that case, These hoe’s be tripping....
CelebritiesNew York Post

Bill Cosby’s prison release a ‘beautiful day’ for women, rep says

Bill Cosby’s surprising release from prison Wednesday was a “beautiful day” not just for the disgraced TV star but for women across the country, his spokesman claimed in an interview with The Post. “It’s a beautiful day, not just for Bill Cosby because this is about all Americans, making sure...
Public SafetyMSNBC

Bill Cosby's out of jail. That doesn't make him innocent.

Bill Cosby was America’s dad. Then he was a sexual predator convicted of felony assault. Now he’s a free man. On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated Cosby’s 2018 conviction for three counts of aggravated indecent assault against his former mentee, Andrea Constand. The court held that Cosby, who has been publicly accused of rape, assault or sexual misconduct by approximately 60 women, was denied a fair trial in 2018, due to a nonprosecution agreement that was made by a former district attorney in 2005, when Constand first came forward with her allegations. Cosby celebrated the release as vindication. He has never admitted he did anything wrong. But there’s innocence in the eyes of the law, and then there’s innocence.

