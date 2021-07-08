Bill Cosby plans new comedy tour, book about time in prison

Bill Cosby was America’s dad. Then he was a sexual predator convicted of felony assault. Now he’s a free man. On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated Cosby’s 2018 conviction for three counts of aggravated indecent assault against his former mentee, Andrea Constand. The court held that Cosby, who has been publicly accused of rape, assault or sexual misconduct by approximately 60 women, was denied a fair trial in 2018, due to a nonprosecution agreement that was made by a former district attorney in 2005, when Constand first came forward with her allegations. Cosby celebrated the release as vindication. He has never admitted he did anything wrong. But there’s innocence in the eyes of the law, and then there’s innocence.
Comments / 0