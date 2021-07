The Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund awarded $176.6 million to 541 Charlotte-area restaurants, bars and related businesses in North Carolina. The SBA released data Friday about that $28.6 billion program, which was shut down recently after exhausting its funding. It was designed to provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss, up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location. The funds were available for uses such as payroll and rent.